Simplilearn makes two key global appointments

Online learning platform Simplilearn has announced the appointment of two key senior leaders: Asem Rostom as the Country Manager - Middle East and Vishal Shah as the Senior Director of Enterprise Sales in the United States. The appointments are a part of Simplilearn’s larger goal of expanding and strengthening its teams globally in order to continue delivering the highest-quality upskilling, the company said.

Asem Rostom joined Simplilearn as Country Manager, Middle East. He comes with a demonstrated history of working in the education management and assessment industry. An alumnus of Altinbas University, Istanbul, Asem is a visionary senior sales and management executive with a successful leadership background in spearheading cross-functional sales and operational teams. He has previously worked with Cambridge University Press as a MENA IELTS Manager and at Pearson VUE as the META Manager. Rostom is skilled in business planning, sales, customer relationship management, sales management, curriculum addition, workforce skill gap analysis, and team building.

Vishal Shah, appointed as Simplilearn’s Senior Director of Enterprise Sales in the United States, will be based in Atlanta, Georgia. He will be managing the Southeast Region of the United States along with select named accounts across the U.S. Mr. Shah comes with over 15 years of enterprise sales experience and has previously worked with Udemy as the Enterprise Account Executive for the Southeast region. An alumnus of Kennesaw State University, Vishal has been a highly confident consultant with over 20 years of documented success in healthcare/biotechnology and SaaS. He has previously worked with Coca-Cola, Global Payments, NCR, and Equifax.

Speaking on the new appointments, Kashyap Dalal, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Asem Rostom and Mr. Vishal Shah at directorial positions for our Middle East and the U.S. teams, respectively. Their extensive experience in the education and sales domain will prove extremely beneficial to Simplilearn. We are confident that through their addition, we will continue to provide outstanding results to our consumers. We look forward to further strengthening Simplilearn’s global footprint with their efforts and expertise.”

Asem Rostom, Country Manager, Middle East, Simplilearn, said, “It is a privilege to join the Simplilearn team as their Country Manager, Middle East region. The Edtech domain is growing at an exponential rate and is facilitating easy and accessible education to learners across the globe. While I hope to bring my own knowledge and expertise to the table, I also look forward to working and learning from the larger team of Simplilearn and facilitating the best outcomes for our consumers.”

Vishal Shah, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Simplilearn, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Simplilearn team, which has always been committed to the larger goal of delivering industry-relevant, high-quality skills to its learners. I believe that together as a team, we will be able to contribute towards reducing the skills gap globally. I look forward to new learnings and hope to build a deep, long-lasting collaboration that will benefit both our internal and external stakeholders.”

