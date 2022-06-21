Simplilearn appoints Will Lin as Chief Marketing Officer

Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, announced the appointment of Will Lin as the new Chief Marketing Officer.

Will brings to the company more than 20 years of international experience and proven track record in scaling data-driven ROI-focused marketing operations and taking them to the next level, the company said.

Will will be responsible for the overall global brand and digital marketing strategy of the company to further amplify Simplilearn’s brand awareness and to drive the transformation of marketing into a data and revenue driven function.

Will’s marketing leadership experience spans tenures at HP, Berggi, Microsoft, VRBO (formerly HomeAway), and RentPath. Prior to joining Simplilearn, Will served as the Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer at RentPath where he built a world-class consumer marketing program focused on renter acquisition and growth and was instrumental in its eventual $600M acquisition by Redfin. While at VRBO, Will managed a nine-figure marketing budget for 50+ websites across 20+ countries and contributed to the company’s growth which led to eventual $2B sale to Expedia.

Sharing his enthusiasm on joining the Simplilearn team, Will Lin said, “Being a part of Simplilearn is going to be an exciting journey for me. The EdTech sector is booming with endless possibilities and potential. Simplilearn has been playing an excellent role in upskilling students and professionals, and while I am thrilled to bring all my expertise and experience to the table, I believe that this shall be a learning voyage for me too. I look forward to the road ahead with the company.”

Welcoming Will Lin to the Simplilearn team, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, “With our aim to grow locally and globally, and towards being the industry leader in digital skilling, we continue to strengthen our team paving the way to success. We are happy to have Will on board to lead the marketing vertical for Simplilearn and we look forward to his contributions and expertise on further growing the company, taking it to the next level.”

He added, “After close to a 6 year stint with Simplilearn, Mark Moran is moving on to start a new venture. I want to take this opportunity to thank Mark for all his contributions to make Simplilearn a better business and a better place to work. We wish him success with his new venture.”

Simplilearn has recently appointed Mohit Yadav and Sujoy Ghosh as Vice Presidents in the Growth and Tech verticals respectively. They will be playing key roles in driving growth and transformation in the company. The addition of a new leader will act as a catalyst in the future ventures of the company.

