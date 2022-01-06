Atul Jalan’s Algonomy acquires Sri Lanka-based Linear Squared

Algonomy, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence and algorithmic decisioning software firm, has acquired a Sri Lankan cloud-based technology company Linear Squared.

Founded by Sankha Muthu Poruthotage and Mohit Pande, Linear Squared has a cloud and AI-based demand planning and forecasting platform, used mainly for the consumer packaged goods and grocery retail industries.

Sharing the news on his LinkedIn profile, Algonomy Founder and CEO Atul Jalan wrote, “I have some really good news to share. I am in Colombo and I am here for very exciting and promising reasons. I am here to welcome an exceptional Sri Lankan cloud-based technology company into the Algonomy family.



“But this is only one part of the reason for my excitement. The more significant part is the sheer wealth of talent that I find here. Now, alongside San Francisco, Seattle and Bangalore, Algonomy has a fourth centre of excellence, a fourth R&D centre in Colombo. We will be looking at getting a lot more engineers in AI, ML, data science and analytics from Sri Lanka which I am sure will help us expand our portfolio faster,” he wrote further.

