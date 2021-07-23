Apple elevates Prashant Paulose as Video Business Lead, India

Apple has elevated Prashant Paulose as the head of the video business in India. He has been the Video Business Lead, India since April this year.



Prior to his elevation, Paulose served as the Music & Movies Business Manager for Apple Music & iTunes, India. Paulose joined Apple in April 2017.



Before joining Apple, he was with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as AVP - Business Development, Digital & Sports. He was spearheading the digital licensing & syndication business besides the sports vertical of SonyLIV.



In his 14-year-long career, Paulose has also worked with companies like Sahara One Media and Entertainment and Tata Motor Finance.





He holds an MBA degree in Marketing & Finance from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). He has also done BE (Electronics) from the University of Mumbai.

