21N78E Creative Labs wins digital mandate of ManipalCigna Health Insurance

21N78E Creative Labs has won the ManipalCigna Health Insurance business following a multi-agency pitch called recently in Mumbai. The agency will handle the creative work for the brand across digital channels. The brand previously worked with Hyderabad-based agency GenY.

Talking about the win, Sudhir Nair, CEO & Co-Founder 21N78E Creative Labs, said: “In a category that has been early adopters of digital, driven largely by performance, ManipalCigna has taken initiatives that makes it stand out. Our focus will be to not just do clutter breaking creative work, but also to move the needle on key business metrics. We are excited to partner MCHI in their next phase of brand growth.”

ManipalCigna had undergone a re-branding change from CignaTTK to reflect its new partnership with the Manipal Group a few years ago. Since then, the brand has operated under the new moniker of ManipalCigna.

Sapna Desai, Head of Marketing and eCommerce, ManipalCigna Health Insurance says, “Since the launch in 2014, ManipalCigna has done well to strengthen its brand awareness and has carved a successful niche in the Indian market owning ‘Health and Wellness’ space. As we look towards a future of delivering more affordable, predictable and simple healthcare, we are absolutely pleased to welcome the 21n78e Creative Labs team on board, to take the social mandate forward and bring to life the unique value of our brand. 21n78e Creative Labs understands the essence of our business, growth strategy and we look forward to working with them to help us connect with a larger audience in even more meaningful ways across digital platforms.”

Speaking on the pitch, Navin Kansal, Chief Creative Officer, said: “We are delighted to be working with a brand which has a slew best-in-class products that are poised to disrupt the category. We want to do work that can do justice to these products and makes a compelling difference in the marketplace.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)