ZEE5 launches ‘Any Time Manoranjan’ campaign

ZEE5 has unveiled its latest integrated marketing campaign – ATM, acronym for ‘Any Time Manoranjan’.

“With a deep-rooted presence across the country, ATM aims to further strengthen ZEE5’s connection with audiences across the country by offering TV shows, movies, news, and much more for free to its AVOD consumers. Targeted primarily at the TV viewing audiences across tier II cities, ZEE5’s ATM will offer audiences the opportunity to consume entertainment anytime, anywhere, and in the language of their choice. Starring ZEE5’s most popular celebrities Shraddha Arya and Tejashri Pradhan, the campaign will be launched in various languages - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla,” the company said.

Launching the campaign, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “As India & Bharat’s multilingual storyteller, we have entertained millions of Indians with our diverse gamut of content offerings for the past three years. Through the ATM campaign, we aim to acquire new users and encourage TV watchers to download the ZEE5 app for an unmatched experience, using a powerful combination of platform convenience and compelling content. We chose this proposition because the word “ATM” connotes instant accessibility; and we want users to think of ZEE5 like an ATM that gives you access to entertainment anytime, a.k.a. ‘Any Time Manoranjan’. Through our ability to deliver multilingual purposeful content across various devices, ecosystems, and operating systems, we want to target the gap between the TV watching audience and OTT users by introducing them to a world of real, relevant, and resonant Indian stories on our platform.”

Following a 360-degree approach to target Indian entertainment lovers, ZEE5 has planned a high-frequency TV campaign across multiple ZEE network channels, leveraging prime time spots as well as some new launches like Indian Pro Music League to get maximum reach. The campaign will also be rolled out across owned social media platforms and will drive conversations through influencer marketing to further amplify the proposition. Deepening inroads into Bharat, the platform will target Tier II and Tier III towns with clutter-breaking creatives in high-footfall areas and run campaigns across top radio stations in key markets. To highlight the campaign, ZEE5 will add ATM messaging in all the featuring banners for tentpole shows to build further recall.

