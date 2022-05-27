ZEE Hindustan launches marketing campaign in Delhi, Lucknow & Indore

ZEE Hindustan has launched an extensive marketing campaign in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The channel has launched a prelude for the marketing campaign with a 3D model installation of an 8ft tall mic in prime locations of Delhi, Lucknow, and Indore such as Nehru place market, Indore Airport and Lucknow. This is also followed by a brand campaign in Delhi across three metro lines, 300 cabs and 500 autos.

The channel has been running a contest ‘Dekho Zee Hindustan, Jeeto Gold’ as an initiative to create brand recognition, awareness and create product sampling.

Anindya Khare, Head of Marketing, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “Within a short span of time ZEE Hindustan has been able to create a distinct identity for itself and thereby amassing viewer preference. This campaign is aimed at engaging with our viewers and gratifying them for their channel loyalty. Our viewership on the digital platforms has also grown exponentially which is a testament of viewers trust in the Zee Hindustan brand. We are positive that it will also reflect in the viewership of other mediums as well.”

