Zee Cinema & Tata Capital launch campaign to introduce ‘Shubharambh’ loan

Zee Cinema brings forth the idea of ‘Heroes in all of us’ with their campaign ‘Heroes ka Jazba’, a concept-led integration with Tata Capital’s #KarzNahiFarzBhi Hai! initiative to mark the launch of ‘Shubharambh’ loans. The loan’s special benefits include a higher and flexible tenure, eased flexibility and lesser EMIs.

The pandemic has shown us that we all need to stand tall and fight hard during times of distress and struggles, just like Heroes do. The channel’s campaign inspires India to make a new start in 2021 and help the frontline essential fighters who, with hard work, kept our lives going.

The channel identified the one face that personifies all of this in the very talented Padma Shri Manoj Bajpayee. He now headlines the spirit of ‘Heroes ka Jazba’, as he speaks from the heart for this festival laced with awe-inspiring blockbusters.

Along with the film festival, Zee Cinema also innovatively parallels their campaign’s concept for Tata Capital with the movie ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’. Manoj Bajpayee effortlessly explains how, like his character, pandemic has become ‘Bhari’ on our lives. The campaign pushes us to rise-up like a hero and win against this real-life Mangal

Zee Cinema is deeply entrenched in every city, every street in India. Through the power of cinema, it binds the hearts of millions. This makes Zee Cinema the perfect platform to uphold Tata Capital’s Shubharambh loans which is exclusively designed to help customers revive their professions, businesses or even rebuild their aspirations to own a home. Shubharambh Loans are available across six products which are 1) Business Loans 2) Personal Loans 3) Two-wheeler loans 4) Used Car Loans 5) Loan Against Property and 6) Home Loans. Each product has special features that aims to benefit customers across categories. This mega-platform helps the audience connect and engage with the offering at a core level.

Talking about the campaign, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, ZEEL shared, “This brand integration goes much beyond the confines of a typical business transaction. During these extremely challenging times, Zee Cinema honours the efforts of all our frontline fighters and the people affected due to Covid-19 through the medium of movies which fill us with pride. We are truly delighted to associate with TATA Capital in this endeavour and hope to engage, entertain and educate our audience as we jointly highlight our gratitude towards those who strive to make our world better.”

Abonty Banerjee, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Capital said, “Our campaign ‘Karz Nahi Farz Bhi’ aims to inspire India make a new start with Tata Capital’s latest Shubharambh Loans. Our alliance with Zee Cinema gives us the platform to reach out to our customers across India and reinforce in them the belief that they can always CountOnUs for all their financial needs.”

Sharing his thoughts around the initiative, Ruchir Tiwari, Cluster Head - Zee Hindi Movies, said, “This campaign fuses the true essence of bravery in ‘Heroes ka Jazba’ film festival to create the perfect combination of grand messaging and a lasting impact. This is the consistency and brilliance that we bring for a ‘Zee Cinema’ campaign. It’s all about winning over the audience with deep connections and positioning.”

Zee Cinema’s recent associations include campaigns for a leading audio streaming platform Spotify. Through this integration, the channel brought together the strength of content and influencers to create a fresh and never-done-before campaign. They aligned movie premieres on the channel with key integrations to promote select playlists on Spotify.

In addition to Spotify, Zee Cinema also recently associated with ACC Cement where they created a brand-satisfying film festival which solidified ACC Cement’s message with the audience.

