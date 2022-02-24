WPP reports revenue of £12,801 million for 2021

WPP has reported revenue of £ 12,801 million for 2021, a 6.7% increase. The FY headline operating margin is at 14.4% on strong top-line growth and efficiency savings supporting significant reinvestment in incentives.

The adjusted net debt at 31 December 2021 stands at £0.9 billion, after significant growth investments and shareholder returns, reflecting very strong cash generation.

Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP, said: “It has been an outstanding year for WPP. Our top-line growth, driven by strong demand for our services in digital marketing, media, ecommerce and technology, has resulted in our fastest organic growth for over 20 years. As a result, we are two years ahead of our plan, hitting our 2023 revenue target in 2021.

“As clients seek to accelerate their growth and transform how they reach customers, the depth, breadth and global scale of our offer - which combines creativity with technology and data, through Choreograph, and the largest global media platform in GroupM - is proving its value for existing and new clients. The talent, dynamism and commitment of our people have also shone through. Our extensive partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, the expansion of our work with Google and the continuation of our longstanding relationship with Unilever demonstrate the value that three of the world’s leading marketing organisations place in WPP.

“We have made substantial strategic progress, creating the world’s leading board-level communications firm through the merger of Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen, and acquiring capabilities in AI, commerce and technology services to leverage across all of WPP for future growth. Cash generation continues to be very strong, underpinned by efficiencies achieved in our transformation programme, allowing us to make significant investments in our offer and reward our people for their huge contribution, while returning over £1 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

“We look forward to 2022 with confidence. We are guiding to strong top-line growth, improving profitability and continued investment in our people and services.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)