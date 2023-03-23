Viacom18 hijacks Google Search in latest campaign for WPL
Search Hijack, conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, makes girl name recommendations inspired by the women crickets, each time new parents run a search on Google
Viacom18 has launched ‘Search Hijack’, the latest campaign from its stable of the thrill-a-minute women’s T20 league. Search Hijack encourages viewers to catch the WPL as it heads into a high-octane play-offs stage.
The campaign features stylish southpaw Smriti Mandhana.
The campaign germinated from the core idea that male baby names in India are inspired by cricketers while parents tend to turn towards film stars for their female baby names.
Viacom18 aims to disrupt the status quo and encourage parents to look at a wider canvas comprising our women cricketers while choosing names for their baby girls. The campaign gives new parents baby girls’ names that will soon go down in history.
Search Hijack, conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, makes girl name recommendations to new parents each time they run a search on Google. It uses Google’s retargeting feature to serve up an ad featuring Smriti Mandhana where she gives parents a glimpse of the trendiest names of stars from the future, being that of India’s most popular women cricketers.
“It is not just a wonderful feeling to be the face of this campaign by Viacom18 but also to throw weight behind the thought that drove it,” said India’s Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana. “These are small steps towards big changes in the way we function as a society and I do hope that somewhere everything we do while wearing the India badge on-field will inspire the next generation of aspiring cricketers to come.”
“Our vision is to develop the WPL into the world’s biggest women’s sporting league. Search Hijack is one of the many efforts we are making along those lines, to grow awareness about our women cricketers and their exploits on the field which will make them household names,” said Viacom18’s Creative Head of Marketing, Shagun Seda. “Our aspiration is to popularize these names to an extent where ‘Smriti’ or ‘Mithali’ are just as much sought after names as ‘Sachin’ or ‘Rohit’ eventually.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22Feet Tribal World Wide, said, "The launch of the WPL wasn't just a sporting event; it was the start of an era and a historic moment in sports made possible only by the endeavours of a long list of heroes. We wanted to celebrate these women in a way that ensures their legacy lives on. We realized that we needed to intervene at a moment that ensures their name is carried on—the moment when parents-to-be were searching for their baby's name. And so, the name search hijack was born.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Ola Electric's Holi with robots, Tendulkar lends hand to Savlon
Our pick of the most innovative spots between March 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 8:47 AM | 2 min read
The first fortnight of March saw brands cranking up their creativity and social consciousness meter for Women’s Day and Holi. In the sea of ad campaigns, some mindfully trod the thin line between entertaining and impactful. In this edition of our fortnightly series, we look back at some of the campaigns that we thought hit the mark. These are our pick of the best ads between March 1 and 15. As always, the ads have been listed alphabetically.
Godrej
Godrej released a short TVC for Kala HIT Mini inspired by superhero movies. The ad featured a vigilant mom who turns into a Black Widow-esq character armed with the Kala HIT to zap mosquitoes that were bothering her son. The film made by Bates CHI & Partners Indonesia employs some interesting theatrics, which makes for one entertaining commercial.
Ola Electric
A Holi with robots? With all the buzz around artificial intelligence, Ola Electric decided to spotlight robots in its futuristic ad for Holi. J and V-Ru (geddit?) play two inquisitive robots who decided to get inspired by the festival of colours in their own quirky way. The ad campaign was created in collaboration with Manja.
Rich Marie
Sourav Ganguly as Bollywood’s most camp-style villain wasn’t on anybody’s bingo card this year. Yet, Bisk Farm treated us to this delightful ad with the cricketer as “Robert” complete with his own “Mona Darling.” You don’t have to be a Bollywood aficionado to know that the ad is a tribute to Yaadon Ki Baarat and its legendary villain.
Tanishq
Among the Women’s Day campaigns, Tanishq stood out with its rather refreshing take on eulogising women as “superwomen.” The brand highlighted that the notion that women can multitask and “do anything” often works in their detriment. It can saddle them with the “burden of potential” and set them up for failure.
Savlon
When it comes to choosing an impactful “hand ambassador”, Savlon picked the one that scored 34,357 runs for India. Sachin Tendulkar’s hand starred as the world’s first hand ambassador, representing Savlon Swasth India Mission. In the ad, the cricketing great’s hand does all the talking, making some important points about hand hygiene. The spot has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.
Hamdard launches campaigns for Cinkara and Naunehal Gripe Syrup
Hamdard has revived its popular campaign, ‘Zindagi ka josh har dum’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 6:53 PM | 2 min read
Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) has announced a special summer campaign for its products- Cinkara and Naunehal Gripe Syrup. The campaign highlights how Cinkara and Naunehal Gripe Syrup help in coping with the health issues, arising out of nutritional gaps in case of Cinkara and teething issues in case of Naunehal Syrup.
“Hamdard has revived its popular campaign, ‘Zindagi ka josh har dum’. Cinkara, the most recalled brand of Hamdard is a complete health tonic that restores lost energy, increases appetite, and improves conditions of fatigue. The tonic contains six essential Vitamins along with four minerals and nine effective herbs to keep the body strong, healthy, and agile. While India is the playground for Cinkara, it has a larger footprint in UP, Bihar , West Bengal and Delhi /NCR,” the company said.
Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories India ( Medicine Division) said “My late grandfather had a vision for the brand and its role. The Cinkara packaging is inspired by our tricolor, hoping that one day it would become the tonic of the nation. For more than 40 years now, Cinkara has been one of the most popular and affordable health tonics in the country. At Hamdard, it’s our constant endeavor to provide products that are targeted at holistic wellness and keep us energetic to fight life challenges- “Jindagi ka Josh Har Dum” justifies the brand truth”.
“It is always a wonderful feeling to know that Hamdard products touch so many lives, in so many ways. People from different states, and different strata of society swear by our products. Our medicines are affordable and effective. In most cases, Hamdard products have been in families for generations. Through this campaign, we hope to further expand our reach and help people lead healthy and happy lives, free from the burden of illness and health issues” said, Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard Laboratories.
In new campaign, Rajkummar Rao highlights perils of not having Lay’s at home
The campaign is created by Leo Burnett
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 4:29 PM | 3 min read
Lay’s has launched a new campaign with actor Rajkummar Rao to remind consumers to have ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’!
“At-home experiences and occasions are best enjoyed with friends and family, and a pack of Lay’s makes these moments even better. But running out of Lay’s can interrupt the good times and may even induce last-minute panic to restock. In the campaign, Lay’s has hilariously drawn attention to the outcomes of last-minute restocking trips,” the brand said.
The introduction of the latest TVC under the ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’ campaign speaks to the consumers on the perils of not stocking-up Lay’s at home.
Directed by Vinil Mathew, the TVC film opens with Rajkummar throwing a costume party at home with himself dressed as a burglar. When his girlfriend (played by Dolly Singh) informs him that they've run out of Lay's, Rajkummar nervously heads out to the grocery store, starting a series of comedic mishaps. From being mistaken as a real burglar by the public to getting arrested by the police, his hilarious roller-coaster of misadventures concludes upon his release from jail, when he tells a jail warden curious about his imprisonment that “Mai toh sirf Lay’s lene gaya tha”. The TVC ends on an entertaining note as Rajkummar explains his Lay's misadventures to Dolly and proudly shows off his fully stocked pantry with Lay's, remarking, “Isliye…Ghar pe Lay’s Always!”.
Speaking about being part of the TVC film, Rajkummar Rao, expressed, “For years, Lay’s, with its iconic and irresistible flavours has been my favourite snack. When the brand reached out for their 'At Home' film, I was instantly drawn towards the comical and playful script because I have always related to the frenzy of keeping my home stocked with Lay’s. I had a lot of fun filming the TVC and I am definitely going to have ‘Ghar Par Lay’s Always’. I hope the audience enjoys the film and ensures Lay’s is a part of all their joyful moments at home.”
Expressing her excitement at the TVC, Shailja Joshi, Director-Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India said, “At Lay’s, we are committed to infuse a sense of joy into our consumers’ lives and uplift their consumption experiences with our distinct offerings and relatable storytelling. Our newest TVC film for ‘Ghar Par Lay's Always’ perfectly captures the central role that Lay's plays during at-home occasions. We're thrilled to have associated with Rajkummar Rao for this campaign and he has fantastically brought this messaging to life in the film. We hope that it will prompt Lay's fans to always keep their favourite Lay’s well-stocked at home and experience fun uninterrupted."
The campaign is created by Leo Burnett.
Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett - South Asia, said, “Lay’s has always been the perfect snack partner and with this film we wanted to reiterate to the audiences to stock up their favourite Lay's at home. With this hilariously exaggerated cautionary tale starring Rajkumar Rao, our film gives people a glimpse into the perils of not having 'Ghar Par Lay's Always'! If you don't have Lays, anything can happen.”
Airtel launches new brand campaign to show ‘limitless possibilities’
The TVC campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 1:57 PM | 2 min read
Bharti Airtel has rolled out a new brand campaign.
The campaign highlights the clear advantage and limitless possibilities that Airtel 5G Plus offers to its customers in a very contemporary manner.
Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, on being asked to comment on the campaign had this to say, “I would first like to take this opportunity to thank our 10 million happy 5G users who have embraced ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. Customer obsession is what drives us at Airtel and we have taken the lead to simplify the new technology and get our customers to experience the real difference of 5G. Airtel 5G Plus, while delivering incredible speeds and the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment. Additionally, all our customers will be able to enjoy the advantage of 5G services using their existing SIMs at no additional cost. We invite more and more customers to experience the power of limitless possibilities on Airtel 5G Plus.”
The TVC campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra and produced by Equinox Films.
The Airtel 5G Plus TVC has been dubbed in 12 languages and will be localized for audiences all across the country as it is rolled out in full strength.
The 360-degree, high-decibel campaign will be extensively seen across diverse mediums like Television, digital and OOH over the next few weeks.
Commenting on the film, Ram Madhvani, Founder & Director, Equinox Films, had this to say, “The thing I’ve learnt in advertising is that it’s not just about ‘what’ is being said or ‘how’ it’s being said but also about what the audience ‘feels’ when it ‘sees’ any piece of communication. Our film is an example of this. We have tried to create a visceral experience for the audience to create a feeling of speed and future-ready technology which is what Airtel 5G Plus is actually about.”
Goafest to be held on May 24-26
The 16th edition of the advertising fest will take place at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 1:47 PM | 3 min read
South Asia’s biggest advertising festival, Goafest is all set to make a grand return. Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2023 is scheduled to take place on 24th, 25th and 26th May at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa. The prestigious fest will also witness the 54th edition of the ABBY’s, South Asia’s Gold standard, that has been recognizing creative excellence in advertising for over five decades.
Goafest is the definitive annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry that attracts over 2000 industry professionals. The festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and celebration that makes each day at this 3-days event a remarkable experience. In addition to presentations and sessions by leading industry experts, Goafest 2023 will host a total of 10 knowledge-sharing masterclasses, the highest to date. The upcoming edition of the festival is also expected to have increased participation and presence from advertisers.
Announcing Goafest 2023, Prasanth Kumar, President, the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia GroupM said, “Goafest has cemented its position as the most admirable creative festival in South Asia that truly brings together the best of creative and marketing professionals. Our goal is to offer our industry colleagues three power-packed days of learning, engagement, interactivity and curiosity. We are confident that this year's edition will be the biggest and best yet, leaving each attendee with valuable learnings and benefiting the industry as a whole.”
“Year after year, Goafest has evolved and innovated, making it the most relevant advertising festival in India. From knowledge-sharing sessions to exclusive speakers, we are certain of having guests from across the globe that will benefit the industry, especially younger professionals, this year as well. For the first time, various committees involving senior industry leaders have been formed thus making the event all-inclusive and broad-based for the entire advertising industry. We look forward to curating a festival that drives participation and empowers the fraternity thus positioning India as a sharper contender in the global advertising landscape.” added Jaideep Gandhi, Chairperson Goafest 2023.
Partha Sinha, President, the Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, further added, “We believe it is imperative that we celebrate the industry and Goafest enables us to do exactly this. The festival empowers the industry to push creative boundaries and think beyond existing possibilities. We look forward to another year of firsts at Goafest 2023 and encourage India’s creative economy to participate actively.”
Asian Paints says ‘Shauq Ki No Limit’ in new campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Asian Paints has launched “Budget mein fit. Shauq ki no limit.” campaign. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, in the campaign, the paints are shown to be an ideal solution for homeowners seeking good quality paint within their budget.
The campaign tells a humorous story of a colleague who can fulfil his wishes in his newly painted house, thanks to Tractor Sparc & Ace Sparc Emulsion.
As part of the TVC, the brand has also created a fun, snappy jingle that will stay in consumers' minds and help generate high recall. The jingle conveys Tractor Sparc and Ace Sparc Emulsion's value proposition as high-quality, cost-effective paints that will allow consumers to fulfill other desires through savings on these paints.
Speaking about the new Tractor Sparc & Ace Sparc campaign, Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO, of Asian Paints Ltd., commented, “In our endeavor to offer smart, value-for-money offers to the consumer and truly democratize the home décor market, we continue to innovate and launch solutions which offer customer strong propositions. This customer is willing to upgrade to branded solutions, accompanied by a strong quality and décor promise. The new campaign takes quite an entertaining route to communicate the value-for-money proposition of Tractor Sparc and Ace Sparc emulsions.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Asian Paints Tractor Sparc & Ace Sparc Emulsion are cost-effective paints that promise to offer a rich finish for interior and exterior walls at low cost. Our new campaign highlights the benefit of this feature with an enjoyable take. What the world thinks when they notice the amazing paint job, and also the things that are bought to fulfill the wishes, with the money saved from the cost-effective paint.”
Edelweiss Mutual Funds TVC talks of visibility of returns
The ‘Kitna Milega’ campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Edelweiss Mutual Funds has unveiled its TVC brand campaign ‘Kitna Milega’, which focuses on Mutual Fund products that are designed to provide visibility of returns.
The ad campaign showcases Target Maturity Funds' unique investment approach, which offers investors visibility of returns* on their investments provided they stay invested till the maturity of the fund. This campaign will also have presence on print media, outdoor and digital and social media.
Speaking about the campaign, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF said, "Inherently we have heard investors always asking ‘How much return will I make in this product’ before they choose to invest in any financial product/ Mutual Funds. Investors want simple products that provide visibility of returns.
We have picked this insight of ‘Kitna Milega’ to build on the communication for Target Maturity Funds. These funds are structured and designed in a way to give visibility of returns to investors and are simple in a structure like traditional deposits. Investors will be able to understand and invest in this category banking on the growing popularity of Debt Passives and Target Maturity Funds," she adds.
The campaign aims to convey a clear message about returns on investment that investors have while investing in mutual funds.
