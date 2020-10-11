Vanish launches its new campaign that promises to give ‘dry clean like results'

Vanish has joined hands with Avataar.Me to create an immersive Augmented Reality experience for its consumers. The brand has also launched its new campaign showcasing Vanish’s revolutionary formulation while highlighting ‘dry clean like results at home’.

The new campaign is based on a study conducted by an external research agency on consumers’ perspective on dry-cleaning vs washing clothes at home. The study found that consumers used dry-cleaning solutions to keep their clothes looking newer for longer. Vanish has undergone rigorous testing and the results indicate that Vanish liquid/powder, when used with a regular detergent, provides dry clean like results at home where even daily wear garments look brighter and whiter after every wash. Its Oxy power with the power of a million Oxygen bubbles boosts your laundry experience while being gentle and safe on your garments.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene- South Asia said, “Consumer needs and demands evolve especially as they adjust to the new normal. Vanish with its revolutionary formulation provides ‘Dry clean like results at home’ by whitening, brightening and removing stains. This is a perfect solution for consumers who can take care of their everyday clothing and make their clothes last longer while looking brighter and whiter. We are also delighted to partner with Avataar.Me to bring a first of its kind immersive demo experience to our consumers in real time. This Digital immersion which will go live next month helps us reach out to our Gen-Z and millennial online audiences who are looking for the perfect solution for all their garment woes.”

Skand Saksena, Director R&D, RB Hygiene, South Asia said, "Vanish is a proven detergent booster, powered by millions of oxygen bubbles that penetrate deep into fabrics and effectively remove stains, brightens coloured clothes and whitens white clothes. As per our tests, consumers can now use one scoop of Vanish powder or Vanish Liquid along with a regular detergent to get ‘dry clean like results’ at home!"

Vanish in its campaign showcases the product efficacy through live demos highlighting the importance of ‘seeing is believing’ by addressing laundry issues of the audience. Ravinder Siwach, Creative Director, Havas Media commented, “Indians have become more fashion forward and conscious about taking care of their everyday clothing. The live demo approach in the TVC is deliberate because it brings to life consumer’s garment woes and addresses their concerns first-hand.”