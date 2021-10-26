upGrad positions its online MBA as a solution for professionals to fast-forward career

EdTech major upGrad has launched a new campaign to bring out the importance of meaningful online MBAs in today’s competitive ecosystem, for enabling professionals to move ahead in their careers. Marking the second leg, this campaign is in continuation to the brand’s recently launched campaign ‘Fast Forward your career with online courses from upGrad’ which was launched during IPL. The second leg of the campaign launched today is aimed to act as a catalyst encouraging ambitious professionals to choose the right MBA for the right career outcomes.

“Shot internationally, the ad film takes a humorous dig at the dated perception of ‘online’ MBAs not being effective. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the storyline brings out the unique value-adds of the online MBA courses provided by upGrad - globally recognised degree from top universities, flexible learning hours for professionals who are pursuing a job in parallel, and an opportunity to achieve substantial career growth in the form of salary hikes, promotions, or career transitions,” the brand said.

Commenting on the launch, Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad said, “Professionals have always been inclined towards pursuing an MBA in order to accelerate their careers in a similar domain or seek a complete career transition with MBA as the ladder for the same. For those in the workforce already, taking a sabbatical to pursue higher studies comes at a high opportunity cost. And today, there’s no need to even consider that as an option, given the kind of reputed universities we have, who are providing cutting-edge industry-relevant content and eventually the same MBA as on-campus one. With our added career support, we as their LifeLongLearning partner, materialise their desire for career acceleration or transition.”

Navin Talreja, Co-founder, The Womb, further added, "With this set of films, the intent is to push the envelope and build preference for upGrad, especially among the large set of audience who believe that only offline degrees can lead to a career growth. Our aim is to bring alive the return on investment that the learners can expect and to do so in a relatable way with a dash of humour.”

