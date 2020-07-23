TV sees 19% rise in new advertisers in Week 29: TAM AdEx

A comparison with Week 28 shows the number of new brands has also increased by 8%, with WhatsApp leading among the fresh names

Advertising volumes on TV have been on an upward trend for the last five weeks - June to July 2020 (till July 18). According to the TAM AdEx report, a comparison of week 29 and week 23 shows TV advertising volumes have increased by 37%.

Week 29 also saw the highest ad volume in the last five weeks except for week 26. Ad volumes on TV for the last five weeks have been above average. As per the report, the ad volume hours stands at 7,596 in Week 29 as compared to 5,562 in Week 23. A comparison of the June and July ad volumes shows that the average ad volume per day for the month of July ’20 has grown 5% over the previous month.

Interestingly, a 19% growth has been observed in the tally of new advertisers in week 29 compared to week 28. The number of new brands has also increased by 8% between the two weeks.

A comparison of data for June-July ’20 and April-May ’20 reveals that there are now over 900 new advertisers and 1,400+ new brands. While Vini Product has topped the list of new advertisers, WhatsApp leads among new brands.

The other top ten advertisers and brands include Facebook Inc, Reliance Retail, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Hatsun Agro Product, Myntra Design, Virtual Bharat, Bajaj Corp, Garena International and Nutricia International.

On top of the brands list was Vaseline Skincare, followed by Veet Cold Wax Strip, Bingo Potato Chips, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Bandhan Bank, Itch Guard Cream, Airtel xtreme Box, Ajio.com and Goodknight Natural Neem Agarbatti.

During June-July, the top 10 advertisers together contributed 50% share of the TV ad volumes. Hindustan Unilever alone had more than 1/4th of the share, followed by Reckitt at 7% and Procter and Gamble at 3%.

The report also states that the ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ sector has topped with a 22% share, followed by the F&B sector at 19%, and services at 12%. Meanwhile, the list of top 10 categories was dominated by the FMCG sector with Toilet Soaps holding the highest share of 8% followed by shampoos at 5%. According to the data, the top 50 categories have accounted for 75% share of TV ad volumes.

The count of categories, advertisers and brands have remained steady during the last seven weeks, the TAM report shows.

There has been a 2% rise in the average number of advertisers and brands during week 28-29 compared to week 23-27. Also, Week 27 saw a maximum number of advertisers and brands. While for brands, the number grew to 2,109 in week 29 as compared to 1,967 in week 23, the number of advertisers increased from 1,234 in Week 29 as compared to 1,315 in Week 29. The number of categories too have increased to 301 in week 29 as compared to 296 in week 23.