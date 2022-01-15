Tinder celebrates ‘journey of firsts’ in latest campaign

Tinder has unveiled a collection of short films in India that depict real moments of countless dating stories and diverse connections that started on the app.

Anchored to the tune by Hanita Bhambri, the feel-good campaign showcases four separate short films that are versions of the millions of first kisses, first dates, first move, making up and more, that all started on Tinder.

The series of films bring alive how Tinder’s new features such as Explore, Hot Takes and Vibes continue to expand the possibilities of online dating. The new suite of industry-leading features and social experiences gives members new ways to discover the right person and navigate connections by mutual interest, laying a foundation for a deeper, richer next-generation of Tinder.

Speaking on the new campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India said, “Tinder is the world’s most popular app for sparking connections with new people. Millions of our members get the chance to meet a very diverse set of people every day based on shared interests. This new campaign is a reflection of countless journeys of firsts, and celebration of endless possibilities, that started on Tinder.”

