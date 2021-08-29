Tata Tea’s campaign for Chakra Gold Care displays the ‘Tamizh way of care’

Tata Tea Chakra Gold has announced the launch of Tata Tea Chakra Gold Care with a new TN-exclusive campaign.

“The new variant Tata Tea Chakra Gold Care is infused with the goodness of five natural ingredients: Adhimadhuram, Tulsi, Elaichi, Ginger and Brahmi that have been traditionally used in Tamil households for their health benefits,” the brand said.

As part of the launch, the brand has released a new campaign that showcases the Tamizh way of showing care. The essence of the Tamizh way of care lies in taking actions that help solve a problem or ease the lives of their loved ones.

The new Chakra Gold Care campaign is based on this central insight, highlighting how Tamilians display this trait in common situations.

The film, conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, opens in a Tamil household where a husband, noticing his wife cooking, insists on helping her. When asked by his wife how he realized her unwell state, points out the absence of jasmine flowers in her hair that day, indicating her being unwell. More such illustrations follow, all showcasing the Tamizh way of showing care to their loved ones through such heartfelt actions. The film ends with another such situation where we see the protagonist making a cup of Chakra Gold Care for the everyday care of her husband.

Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “The pandemic has seen consumers showing a growing preference for trusted health and wellness products. With a focus on helping our consumers take daily care of themselves and their loved ones, we introduced a new variant of Chakra Gold for Tamil Nadu. As a brand known to be Tea for Tamilians, Tata Tea Chakra Gold’s campaigns have been about evoking regional pride and celebrating the Tamil way of life. Our new campaign for Chakra Gold Care is another step in that direction, diving deeper into the culture to celebrate its unique way of showing care. The Tamizh way of care is all about showing care through actions, just like making a daily cup of Chakra Gold Care for their everyday care.”

Speaking about the campaign, Garima Khandelwal – Chief Creative Officer –Mullen Lintas, said, “The launch campaign of Chakra Gold Care takes the brand thought – Tea for Tamilians - of the mother brand Chakra Gold forward, this time to launch the care variant of the brand, Following TATA tea’s approach of basing the campaigns for each brand on region specific insights that evoke extreme relatability for the regions. Tamilians show care through their action rather than lofty words, picking on things often not even demanded but understood, the commercial shows these gentle moments between family members, and the campaign celebrates this unique way of Tamilian care.”

