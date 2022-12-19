Tata Soulfull promises ‘non-sticky’ treat in new campaign
The campaign has been conceived by Wondrlab
Tata Soulfull recently launched a new digital campaign for its enhanced product line, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ with a new tagline, ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’.
Addressing the core pain point of the consumer of Masala Oats being sticky, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ comes with an extra millet crunch, thus making it non-sticky and more enjoyable for consumers. The core thought has been brought alive with a 20-second film, showcasing a young married couple having a quirky conversation about their evening snack choice. It adopts a fresh strategy for marketing oats against its competition while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.
Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, explained, “Like all their products, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is packed with millets, real vegetables & nutritious oats. Millets are added to make the product more crunchy. The non-sticky part even we didn’t initially believe, so we tried it. And it really was non-sticky! This belief that ‘Oats just can’t be non-sticky’ is what then became the inspiration for a sharp 20 second film. Jeet Lotia, the director, beautifully brought the chemistry between the couple alive, along with this disbelief.”
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Govt hasn’t upped ad spends in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
As per figures shared by the I&B minister in the Rajya Sabha, the government has spent Rs 154.07 cr on advertising in the current FY; the total expenditure for the last five years stands at Rs 3723 cr
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 9:01 AM | 2 min read
The government has spent over Rs 3723 crore on advertisements in the last five years, I&B minister Anurag Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
He also mentioned that there has been no increase in this expenditure in this period.
Thakur shared year-wise details of expenses incurred by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) on publicity and advertisements of policies and programmes.
For the current financial year (till December 9), the expenditure stood at Rs 154.07 crore. Last year (2021-22), the figure was Rs 264.78 crore. In 2020-21, the government’s ad expenses were Rs 349.09 crore whereas in the previous year it was Rs 627.67 crore. As per Thakur’s data, the government had spent Rs 1106.88 crore in FY 2018-19 and Rs 1220.89 crore in 2017-18.
With regards to advertising in Print, the minister said Jagran Prakashan got the highest share of advertising money at Rs 5.67 crore in 2022-23. The Times of India Group, which had the highest share for the last four years (except 2019-20), received Rs 5.45 crore from the CBC, followed by The Hindustan Times Group (Rs 5.16 crore), The Daily Amar Ujala (Rs 3.52 crore) and Rajasthan Patrika (Rs 1.87 crore).
The data for advertisement incurred on TV ads reveals that at Rs 3.30 crore ZEEL received the highest share of the government’s ad spends in 2022-23 (as on December 8). While Zee Media Corporation took away Rs 2.03 crore, Sun TV Network got Rs 1.78 crore, followed by TV18 Broadcast Ltd. at Rs 1.74 crore and Associated Broadcasting at Rs 1.63 crore.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
KISNA celebrates the classic friendship between a girl and her diamonds
Contract Advertising has conceptualised and created the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 9:01 AM | 3 min read
KISNA Diamond & Gold jewellery from the Hari Krishna Group marks its restage with its new campaign Teri Roshni Hun Main. The campaign speaks to the progressive Indian woman who often finds herself being questioned about her choices in life and uses her own resourcefulness to overcome any doubts. The campaign features popular actor Nakuul Mehta who represents KISNA as a confidant to this modern woman. The campaign builds on the brand’s new identity and philosophy of enabling women to shine through every step of the way.
The brand’s latest campaign, conceptualized and created by Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company, features leading television actor Nakuul Mehta in a fresh avatar representing KISNA and asking tough questions, giving a reality check, and ultimately lending support, confidence and friendship to the modern woman who has chosen her path. The campaign is a testament to this support as the brand believes that every woman has the inner assertion and belief to fulfil her ambitions to realise her true potential. KISNA is her ‘Roshni’ and the manifestation of her radiance.
Parag Shah, Director, KISNA (from Hari Krishna Group) further added, ''With rising affluence and international exposure, the Indian woman is ready to upgrade from traditional gold to more wearable diamonds. KISNA is best positioned to be a diamond-first brand given its Hari Krishna Group legacy. The re-stage campaign comes hand in hand with a shift in distribution strategy to focus on retail franchise expansion. Launched in 2005, KISNA is India’s most widely distributed diamond jewellery brand.''
Ankita Srivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, KISNA said “The campaign marks the re-stage of KISNA and consolidates its new positioning and philosophy to be more relevant to the progressive middle-India woman. Our attempt is to re-frame the jewellery category narrative by putting the focus squarely on the woman as the 'Heera' and the brand as her confidant. Nakuul Mehta, leading TV actor commands massive appeal in middle India where the brand has significant presence. His character brings about the right balance of playfulness and expertise necessary to build appeal and trust for KISNA, an everyday wear diamond jewellery brand.''
Talking about his association, actor Nakuul Mehta said, “Being surrounded by solid women forces all my life, I have always seen them as inspirational beings that embody fervour, grit, compassion and commitment through every aspect of their existence. So having an association like I have with KISNA seemed like the perfect extension of my belief. I’m truly thrilled to have such a seamless union of thought for my first-ever jewellery brand collaboration making KISNA and their vision a truly special one for me.''
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
vivo wants couples to #SwitchOff and reconnect
The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read
Vivo has introduced the fourth edition of its #SwitchOff campaign with a video that illustrates how couples are missing out on being fully present in each other's lives. The campaign is based on the finding from vivo - Cyber Media Research's (CMR) study "Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2022," which highlights that 88% of married Indians believe that excessive smartphone use is weakening/ hurting their marriage.
The study focuses on the dynamics of marital relationships in light of the pervasiveness and excessive use of smartphones.
Conceptualized by FCB India, the film has an emotionally captivating and stimulating storyline that shows how a wife has to write an email to her husband beside her to inform him about her sickness. The husband then realizes his mental absence in the relationship and the need to switch off his smartphone to be completely involved in his relationship with his wife.
Speaking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Smartphones have permeated every aspect of life and the pandemic has only deepened its penetration. However, this is emerging as one of the stringent barriers to one-on-one human connections. Unintentionally, excessive usage of these devices is impacting the intimate relationship we share with our partners. Even while we may be physically present with them, our minds are always indulged in our phones, resulting in decreased attention towards our partner. The fourth edition of the ‘Switch off’ campaign is vivo's effort to raise awareness and initiate a dialogue on how excessive smartphone use by spouses is harming their relationships with their better halves. This heart-touching and eye-opening film depicts the changing relationship dynamics of married couples along with their addiction/dependence on their smartphones.”
Abhinav Kaushik, President FCB India, said, “While technology has been an enabler for a lot of things in our lives, the all-pervasive nature of technology has also started to intrude our lives & relationships. When we are spending too much time on the phone, we are in a way isolating the people around ourselves and compromising the human relationships. The technology should get people to come close and not create distances in relationships. ‘Switch Off’ by Vivo is a bold campaign that is not just a message but an attempt at recognizing the problem and creating ‘an act not an ad’ that encourages people to switch on human connections while switching off their device. The spousal relationship and the emotion between the couple forms for an eye-opening story that most of us can relate to.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Throwback Thursday: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea's musical repositioning
In 1988, the tea brand teamed up with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain when it wanted to reach out to the aspirational middle class
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Today is International Tea Day. On this hallowed occasion, we reviewed a hallowed ad from the annals of Indian advertising that celebrates the most hallowed drink of India. It's possibly the most memorable Indian tea ad from the days of yore. We're talking about the iconic Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea ad with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.
Released in 1988, the ad shows a spirited Hussain playing the tabla in front of the eponymous Taj Mahal interspersed with shots of a tea master checking tea leaves for colour, aroma and overall quality. The rising crescendo of the maestro's tabla is the only accompanying music in the film. The ad ends with someone complimenting Hussain's performance by saying "Wah Ustaad," to which he replies, "Arey huzoor, wah Taj boliye."
Before 1988, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea was meant for the elite Indian tea connoisseurs with a western bent of mind. Launched in 1966, the brand roped in celebrities like Zeenat Aman and Malavika Tiwari, who were quite western in their outlook, to endorse the product. The objective is to project the brand as an aspirational, elite product.
Something changed in the 80s when the makers of the brand realised that the tea was also quite popular among the aspirational middle class. They then decided to expand the market and reach out to this hitherto ignored section of consumers.
Quantum, a research agency, was roped in to gather consumer feedback on the brand. They noted that the Taj Mahal tea leaves were different from the others in the market, and consumers praised them for their unique brown colour and heady aroma.
In need of repositioning, Brooke Bond tasked Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and asked them to look at the brand through a fresh pair of eyes.
HTA, in their research, also found that the process of vetting tea leaves was crucial in deciding the flavour and colour of the beverage, a job done by the tea master. They felt it was important to let the audience know the care taken by the company in bringing the finest tea to the consumers.
The agency felt it necessary to realign the brand's identity with its Indian consumers. To do that, the campaign will need a brand ambassador with a strong Indian connection and western sensibilities.
HTA's KS Chakravarthy (Chax), who was a fan of the tabla, thought this was a job cut out for Ustad Hussain, who was flown down from San Fransisco to Agra for the ad. The rest was history. According to internet lore, Hussain was so delighted by the idea that he paid for his own airfares to come to India. The iconic ad equated Hussain's discipline and rigour to become an accomplished tabla player to Brooke Bond Taj Mahal's own commitment towards perfecting tea leaves.
Two years later, the Ustad would go on to star in another Taj Mahal Tea ad but this time with his own disciple, a young Aditya Kalyanpur. The two would perform an unforgettable jugalbandi against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal.
In 2021, food delivery app Swiggy also tipped its hat to the ad for its Instamart service.
In the coming years, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal stayed true to its association with musical artists and featured famous musicians such as santoor player Rahul Sharma, sitar maestro Niladri Kumar and more recently, singer Nirali Karthik.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Govt cuts spends on print & TV ads
While in 2021-22, the spends stood at Rs 179.04 crore for print and Rs 101.24 crore for TV, this year till December it is Rs 91.96 crore for Print and Rs 76.84 crore for TV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:32 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has reduced its spends on print and TV advertising, media networks have reported citing data provided by the MIB.
The ad spends now stand at half of what it was seven years ago with the figures for this year till December stand at Rs 91.96 crore for Print and Rs 76.84 crore for TV.
While in 2020-21 the government spent Rs 197.49 crore on print and Rs 167.98 crore for TV, it went further down in 2021-22 (Rs 179.04 crore - print; Rs 101.24 crore - TV).
The impact of Covid is said to have affected the ad spends like in most sectors.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sara Ali Khan helms Riders’ debut TVC
The campaign will run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google, among other platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 2:54 PM | 2 min read
Riders, a bicycle company, has rolled out its first ever TVC campaign, ‘Riders for Change & Riders for Life’, featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The TVC was conceptualised and imagined by the creative minds at renowned production house of Dharma 2.0. The campaign will run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, google search engine, and other contextually relevant website.
The peppy new TVC features Sara getting on her personal Riders cycle going about her everyday life, exploring the city. Her ride takes her down the street, she enjoys a cricket match and wraps up her day posing on the Red Carpet with her Riders cycle in her typical mischievous yet adorable persona. Sara embodies Riders’ ethos of riding for a change and adventure, bridging the gap between form and function.
The campaign is conceptualized around the idea of creating an alternate, entertaining, and animated world where one can ride for joy, sustainability and a healthy planet. Popular movie star and loved youth icon, Sara Ali Khan is well known for her fitness journey and her healthy & balanced lifestyle that Riders solely believes in.
Speaking on the campaign, Sameer Mavadia, Managing Director, Riders said, “We’re thrilled to have Sara Ali Khan as our new brand ambassador, and with her youthful energy and determination, she inspires young people to follow their dreams and pursue their passions. We believe in empowering & inspiring the next generation of youth, and we're confident in achieving our goals & effectively scaling our market presence – with Sara at the helm!”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PayNearby celebrates Retailers’ Day with ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’ campaign
The campaign aims to help PayNearby’s 50+ lakh retailers give their businesses a digital identity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 12:36 PM | 3 min read
As a token of gratitude for the relentless contribution of the retailers in India’s growth story, PayNearby celebrated ‘Retail Employees’ Day’ on the 12th December. With its ‘Pehchaan ID’ and ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’ campaigns, the company looks to recognize, acknowledge and applaud the efforts of every neighbourhood retailer in the country.
The campaign aims to help PayNearby’s 50+ lakh retailers give their businesses a digital identity. This digital ID will highlight the service the merchants deliver, such as banking, insurance, travel, etc., and also gives them a star basis the number for years they are offering this service.
Pehchaan ID is a stamp of trust which gives retailers the motivation to continue their dedication and replicate their best practices for sustainable development across Bharat. Retailers can use this ID to inform new and existing customers about the services they offer and thus, grow their businesses. This ID can also be shared with customers via various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and more.
The campaign is a montage of how retailers have taken up additional services at their stores to serve their customers better and bring scalable and sustainable social change in their catchments. It highlights how retailers are enabling services like cash withdrawal, remittance, PAN card issuance, customer savings account, insurance, bill payment & recharges and many more through their stores. Thanks to this, anyone can avail of essential banking services at a nearby store without requiring to travel long distances to reach a financial institution or an ATM.
Speaking on the campaign, Jayatri Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, PayNearby, said, “At PayNearby, we are committed to creating an inclusive society and a strong nation. For this to happen, our retailers need to be empowered so that they have all tools necessary to build the nation ground-up. They are the ones who are defining and shaping the local communities and are holding the economic fabric of this country together. ‘Pehchaan ID is a symbol of trust for our heroes who are serving the country with their never-ending ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’. They are the ones who are inspiring the transformation in financial behavior at the last mile. We acknowledge the hard work our retail partners are putting in to go beyond the call of duty to make India a progressive nation.”
On the occasion, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, “Retail employees consistently cater to the needs of millions of customers every year, and that too, with a smile. This Retailers’ Day, we are celebrating those who are setting an example and helping the nation stay future-forward and inclusive. Our campaign salutes the retailers who are contributing to the “One Nation, One Service” ideology. We are grateful to be associated with these changemakers. Zidd Aage Badhne Ki.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube