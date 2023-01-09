smallcase’s new campaign reverses roles of kids and adults

The two-film campaign was launched during the second season of Shark Tank India which is co-powered by smallcase

smallcase has announced the launch of its new digital-first brand campaign. Two films scripted by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna and Puneet Chadha and directed by Ryan Mendonca showcase role-reversal between kids and adults as a device to land benefits of research-backed investing with smallcase. The campaign was launched during Shark Tank Season 2 on Sony LIV.

The objective of the campaign is to increase top-of-mind recall in audiences and highlight that smallcases are created and managed by India’s top investment experts. The key message smallcase intends to communicate to investors via these creatives is that selecting single stocks is hard but ready-made portfolios curated by smallcase managers is an ideal solution.

“Beginning of a new calendar year is a time for resolutions, and we wanted to put forth smallcase in front of people looking to get better with their investments this year. smallcase is a perfect fit for new investors looking to get into stock investing , but lack the necessary expertise.

We are very happy with the way the creative films have turned out. Right from the first draft of the script to the last detail added on the production table, everything clicked right away with these films. We hope our users and audiences will appreciate the humor and the underlying message.” said Aniket Thakkar, Vice President - Marketing at smallcase.

Puneet Chadha commented, “Financial behaviour is one aspect where most adults still haven't grown up. We still repeat the same childish mistakes every year. To portray the same, we used the creative device of role reversal and offer smallcase as the solution. smallcase is one of the few brands which gives us a lot of freedom to explore creativity and humour in their brand films and that shows in the final creatives. Very happy with how they have turned out.”

The films were launched during the second season of Shark Tank India which is co-powered by smallcase. As part of this association, smallcase is the ‘Ideas partner’ of the show. Through this association, smallcase aims to reach a large number of investors and contribute to the booming entrepreneurship and equity culture in India.

