Skybags & Disney start a ‘magical voyage’ with Marvel and Wakanda Forever collections
The Marvel Collection are embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics
Skybags has started a collaboration with Disney to “transport travellers into the enchanting worlds of Marvel and Wakanda Forever”.
Skybags' partnership with Marvel, celebrated for its iconic superheroes, takes travelers on a thrilling adventure. The Marvel Collection is an ode to courage, heroism, and the joy of exploration. Featuring luggage pieces aesthetically embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics, the Marvel Collection caters to every traveller's inner hero.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Disney. Disney's ability to create magical moments and stories that resonate with audiences of all ages perfectly aligns with Skybags' mission to enhance travel experiences. Together, we look forward to introducing innovative, captivating, and high-quality products that will elevate the way people travel and express their personal style," said Smita Singla, Brand Head – Skybags.
MediBuddy urges all to prioritise heart health
The #HeartYourOwnHeart campaign has been released to mark World Heart Day
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
In celebration of World Heart Day, MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, has invites individuals to take a moment to reflect on their heart health and encourages everyone to #HeartYourOwnHeart. MediBuddy motivates people to pause and consider the essential organ that keeps them alive - the heart. This campaign urges individuals to prioritise their heart health and make lifestyle choices that promote a healthier heart.
“With this initiative, MediBuddy aims to spark a heartwarming movement that motivates people to embrace a heart-healthy lifestyle. It's a heartfelt reminder that by nurturing our hearts, we can enhance our well-being and the quality of life for our loved ones. In these challenging times, where health has taken centre stage, MediBuddy's commitment to promoting heart health resonates deeply with its mission to make quality healthcare accessible and convenient for all,” stated a press release.
Speaking on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and PR at MediBuddy said, “Your heart is your most vital organ, and it deserves all the care and attention it can get. The campaign urges people to Eat Heart-Healthy, Get Active, Quit Smoking, Manage Stress, Regular Check-ups. World Heart Day serves as a poignant reminder for all of us to take proactive steps towards a healthier heart. At MediBuddy, we believe that by raising awareness about heart health, we can help people lead healthier and happier lives.”
The video titled "Would You Care Enough To 'Like Your Own Heart'?" is a heartfelt and engaging tribute to World Heart Day. In this video, MediBuddy brings to life the essence of the #HeartYourOwnHeart campaign, which encourages individuals to reflect and reflect on their heart health. It highlights the beauty and resilience of the human heart, reminding viewers of its incredible role in sustaining life. Through captivating visuals and heartfelt storytelling, the video aims to inspire people to join the movement, make informed choices, and prioritize their heart health. Conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy's in-house creative team, the digital ad campaign is live across all social media platforms.
adidas Originals teams up with Ranveer Singh
The global campaign also features Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Run DMC, Pusha T and more
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
adidas Originals has launched a new campaign with actor Ranveer Singh.
Since it was first introduced to the world over 50 years ago, the Trefoil has lived a thousand lifetimes, trading feet with everyone, from athletes to cultural pioneers. Marking the arrival of a new era for the brand, in 2023, adidas Originals pays homage to those that have continued to transport its iconic signifier – the Trefoil – to the forefront of culture, over and over again, with a new global brand platform: “We Gave the World an Original. You Gave Us a Thousand Back.”
From sport to skate, music, and fashion, Originals have always stood the test of time. Against the backdrop of three timeless ‘characters’ from the storied Three Stripes archive – the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Samba, each of the three main global campaign films spotlights a different silhouette, as the narratives of the Trefoil’s history are interwoven with the ways in which these iconic styles, born in sport, have been embraced, reinterpreted, and absorbed into culture - time and time again. Featuring partners, collaborators, and friends of the brand that have helped to tell the story of the Trefoil the world over, superstar Ranveer Singh leads the campaign narrative for India alongside global counterparts Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T to name a few.
The film opens with superstar Ranveer Singh in a reflective mood as he says, “As far back as I remember, I have always wanted to be an actor”. This sets the tone for a heartfelt exploration of his journey of becoming an actor, and how the three stripes have always been a part of this journey. As he recollects nostalgic moments and shares his candid thoughts, he also emphasizes the importance of staying connected to one's roots and never losing sight of where he came from, of always being an original. Through intimate camerawork that focuses on interesting techniques including fluid cinematography, movement and close-up shots, the narrative takes viewers up-close and personal with superstar Ranveer on his journey of truly becoming an Original.
Three Stripes. Three signature icons. Three films. A thousand Originals.
PepsiCo India expands Sizzlin' Hot platform with new TVC
The TVC portrays reactions that unfold when people snack on to the Sizzlin' Hot range
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:38 PM | 2 min read
PepsiCo India has introduced a new TVC to celebrate the expansion of its Sizzlin' Hot platform. This fiery TVC features the complete Sizzlin’ Hot range, including Lay's, Kurkure, and Doritos, while highlighting the irresistible heat-packed experience each product offers.
The TVC portrays a spectrum of reactions that unfold when people snack onto the irresistible Sizzlin' Hot range. Set against a backdrop of diverse scenes, including cozy living rooms, bustling offices, and vibrant public spaces, each moment captures their unfiltered, spontaneous responses to the fiery spiciness. From frantically searching for something cool to shedding tears and energetically sprinting in search of relief, this engaging sequence of genuine and humorous reactions serves as a mirror, reflecting the surprise that awaits anyone who takes their first bite of Sizzlin' Hot.
Commenting on the Sizzlin’ Hot range expansion and launch of the TVC, Anshul Khanna, Vice President and Foods Category Head of India and South Asia, PepsiCo said, "Last year, we introduced one of our most successful global platforms, Sizzlin’ Hot in India and have witnessed an overwhelming response. As we approach the festive season, we're thrilled to announce the expansion of the platform with localised flavours for the unique Indian spice palate across our beloved brands, including Lay’s Maxx, Kurkure, and Doritos Dinamita. The launch will be accompanied by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign that is sure to get people to intrigued about the fiery range. We hope that consumers love this new range and continue to spice up their snacking occasions."
“The Sizzlin’ Hot flavour is available in 3 formats – Kurkure, Lays and Doritos. No matter which one you pick up, the fiery taste is likely to make you react in unexpected ways. From fiery exclamations to bizarre sounds, the execution of the TVC brings together a gamut of expressions in a way that you can’t help but watch it again. Pretty much like the product, that you can’t help but eat another”, added Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India.
The TVC will be supported by a 360-degree surround campaign.
SRK & Rashmika Mandanna add flavours to Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens campaign
The campaign consists of five films
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:29 PM | 1 min read
Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens has unveiled a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.
The five-film campaign explores the rich legacy of Bhujia.
Speaking about this collaboration, Manish Agarwal, Managing Director of Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have partnered with two of the most iconic figures in the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. This collaboration not only showcases our commitment to providing authentic Indian flavours to the world but also celebrates our rich heritage and the love our customers have shown us over the years. We believe these films will resonate with people across the globe and inspire them to savour the taste of India."
Elaborating on the creative journey, Smriti Sharma Bhaskar, Chief Creative Officer at Collective Creative Labs, remarked, "This campaign transcends the mere promotion of products; it is an endeavor to evoke emotions, stir nostalgia, and forge a lasting connection between Prabhuji and our audience. It pays homage to India's rich heritage and flavors, pays tribute to those daily moments when we relish these delicacies, and celebrates the harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernity. The presence of Shah Rukh and Rashmika has added an extraordinary charm to this endeavor."
Kellogg’s launches chocolate muesli with new TVC
The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
Kellogg’s has announced the launch of Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli with the tagline, Mmmmuesli.
The brand has rolled out an extensive multi-media communication campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy, for the launch.
The 360-degree campaign for Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli, infused with rich indulgent chocolate, is being launched across various media channels, including TV, outdoor, digital platforms like YouTube and other social media channels.
The campaign includes a TVC featuring a delightful breakfast moment between a father and his teenage daughter as they enjoy the Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the video ad reflects the exact response from the creative team when they initially tasted the product: “Mmmmmmmm….”
Sharing insights about the newly launched product, Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Director of Marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, "We understand that taste plays a pivotal role in our daily food choices. Kellogg’s Chocolate Muesli is by leaps and bounds the tastiest Muesli one can have. One can spend a lot of time describing why this blend of multigrain, fruits, nuts and seeds and chocolate is so delectable. It is beautifully baked, is astonishingly crunchy and tastes great as a breakfast and equally awesome when you have it with dessert. However, true pleasure is felt and not described, and therefore we all unanimously agreed that the proposition should be the simple expression of Mmmmuesli.”
Rohit Devgun, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India spoke about the inspiration behind the idea, “Chocolate in a breakfast bowl isn’t normal. So why would someone eating it express the same normally? That is what we captured with our new campaign. That this rich, chocolatey deliciousness doesn’t make your taste buds just go mmmmmm, it makes them go mmmmmuesli. An idea that travels across mediums with a unique sensorial expression for a unique breakfast product.”
Poonawalla Fincorp film is a quirky take on how people take loans
Poonawalla Fincorp film is a quirky take on how people take loans The ‘Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi’ campaign has two short films
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 3:25 PM | 2 min read
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company, launched the digital campaign ‘Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi’. With this new campaign, Poonawalla Fincorp throws light on how people end up taking loans at high interest and pay higher EMIs despite having good credit behaviour and high credit scores. This campaign is targeted at borrowers with high credit scores to explore hassle-free loan offers of Poonawalla Fincorp with affordable interest rates, other benefits and to consider transferring their high interest loans to Poonawalla Fincorp.
This campaign has two short humourous and witty films, creating awareness about Poonawalla Fincorp’s capabilities of providing instant & hassle-free loans at low interest rates to people with high credit score through its website, mobile application, or call centre platforms.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “The tendency of high demand for consumer loans during the festive season gets fuelled due to multiple reasons such as home renovations, vacations, weddings, or purchase of consumer durables, etc.
We have observed that during festive season, people end up taking high interest loans without doing proper due diligence despite having a good credit history and high credit score which creates unnecessary burden of paying high EMIs. The purpose of this campaign is to create awareness about how to choose the right loan service provider like Poonawalla Fincorp which can help a borrower to explore best loan offers at attractive interest rates with no hidden charges. We at Poonawalla Fincorp always believe in offering best-in-class customer-centric products and solutions to enable dreams and fulfil the financial needs of our customers. This campaign highlights our value proposition of being the most transparent and end-to-end digital lending NBFC, committed to offer instant hassle-free loans to customers with high credit score.”
Reliance Foundation says #LehraDoTeamIndia at Asian Games
The campaign PV Sindhu, Abhinav Bindra, PR Sreejesh and Sushila Chanu
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Foundation has launched the #LehraDoTeamIndia campaign to celebrate the Indian athletes and encourage the fans to get behind them with the iconic 'Lehra Do' cry as they aim to seek glory for the nation and make the tricolour fly high in Hangzhou, China.
The campaign features some of India’s most decorated and celebrated athletes as well as athletes who will be appearing at the Asian Games for the first time and have immense promise. Among the stars to feature in the campaign are two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as well as hockey legends PR Sreejesh and Sushila Chanu. It also features veterans Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) and Virdhawal Khade (Aquatics), who have represented India at multiple Asian Games. Avinash Sable (Steeplechase) will be looking to add an Asian Games medal to his Commonwealth Games medal from last year, while Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon) will look to add a decathlon medal to his bronze in high jump from the Commonwealth Games last year.
The campaign also has an eye on the future by including Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Anupama Upadhyaya (Badminton), Simranjeet Kaur (Archery), Mayuri Lute (Cycling) and Yash Tushir (Wrestling), who will all be making their first appearance at the Asian Games but are already among the brightest talents in the country. Abhinav Bindra, the 1st Indian to win an individual Gold at the Olympics, also headlines the campaign.
The campaign has been brought to life by Ogilvy India.
