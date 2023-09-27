Skybags & Disney start a ‘magical voyage’ with Marvel and Wakanda Forever collections

In celebration of World Heart Day, MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, has invites individuals to take a moment to reflect on their heart health and encourages everyone to #HeartYourOwnHeart. MediBuddy motivates people to pause and consider the essential organ that keeps them alive - the heart. This campaign urges individuals to prioritise their heart health and make lifestyle choices that promote a healthier heart.

“With this initiative, MediBuddy aims to spark a heartwarming movement that motivates people to embrace a heart-healthy lifestyle. It's a heartfelt reminder that by nurturing our hearts, we can enhance our well-being and the quality of life for our loved ones. In these challenging times, where health has taken centre stage, MediBuddy's commitment to promoting heart health resonates deeply with its mission to make quality healthcare accessible and convenient for all,” stated a press release.

Speaking on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and PR at MediBuddy said, “Your heart is your most vital organ, and it deserves all the care and attention it can get. The campaign urges people to Eat Heart-Healthy, Get Active, Quit Smoking, Manage Stress, Regular Check-ups. World Heart Day serves as a poignant reminder for all of us to take proactive steps towards a healthier heart. At MediBuddy, we believe that by raising awareness about heart health, we can help people lead healthier and happier lives.”

The video titled "Would You Care Enough To 'Like Your Own Heart'?" is a heartfelt and engaging tribute to World Heart Day. In this video, MediBuddy brings to life the essence of the #HeartYourOwnHeart campaign, which encourages individuals to reflect and reflect on their heart health. It highlights the beauty and resilience of the human heart, reminding viewers of its incredible role in sustaining life. Through captivating visuals and heartfelt storytelling, the video aims to inspire people to join the movement, make informed choices, and prioritize their heart health. Conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy's in-house creative team, the digital ad campaign is live across all social media platforms.