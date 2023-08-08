Shopsy launches latest TVC with Ayushmann Khurrana
The TVC has been created and conceptualised by Talented
Shopsy by Flipkart has rolled out its latest campaign, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
Created and conceptualised by Talented, the campaign reinforces Shopsy’s commitment to fulfilling the value-seeking consumers’ dream of buying fashionable products within their budget.
Speaking about the campaign, Madhuvanthi Ananth, Head of Marketing and Growth, Shopsy, said, ”At Shopsy, we are proud to deliver a shopping experience that resonates with the evolving needs of our value-seeking consumers. Based on the deep understanding of our customers, Shopsy’s new campaign communicates that style and affordability can go hand in hand. By partnering with Ayushmann Khurrana, one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, we aim to further strengthen our commitment to provide budget-friendly styles and variety.”
Expressing his excitement about the campaign, Ayushmann said, “I am delighted to partner with Shopsy, a brand whose campaigns strike a chord with desi households. This campaign resonates with the real India – customers who seek value-driven deals. I am sure the audiences will relate to this TVC and experience the essence of Shopsy, benefitting from its expansive range of products.”
Time to rebuild trust between brands and agencies
This edition of Naziyanomics dissects the tussle between brands and ad agencies, and wonders if a joint committee is the way forward
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 8, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
Last week, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) released a charter, seeking more transparency in the way agencies worked. It was backed by the biggest brands in India like HUL, Dabur and Marico with representatives discussing the need to implement fair practices to improve the working relationships with agencies.
A large section of the CMOs who attended the event shared stories about how the trust between clients and agencies had depleted in the last few decades. “Do the sum total of the money a client pays to an agency, and match it with their revenue numbers. You will see a huge gap. This in itself confirms that our money is being used by agencies to make huge profits without sharing the rebate with us. All we are seeking is more transparency in the way our money is being spent by agencies,” shared a CMO.
Another complained about how breaches are rampant during advertising campaigns. FCaps (Frequency Caps) are breached, resulting in the same ad being shown to a small group of consumers at a much higher frequency than intended. The advertisers had set specific frequency limits to ensure that the ad reaches a diverse audience and doesn't overwhelm any particular segment of consumers. However, due to this breach, a select group of users is being exposed to the ad multiple times beyond the planned threshold. This has also resulted in an inflated bill that marketers have to pay for an ad. “This has become a rampant practice in digital media. Hence, we need to intervene and demand more accountability of our money,” another CMO emphasised.
On the other hand, agencies say their biggest pain point is the low fee at which they are made to work. Most claim they were left with no option but to find ways to make the business profitable as clients have significantly reduced the commission paid to agencies over the years due to increasing competition.
“For decades, we have been working at about one or two per cent commission. Look at the inflation over the years but our commission has not increased. Their demands for better services have gone up many folds over the years. Earlier, if three people worked on an account, we now have 10 people doing the same. Of course, the account sizes have increased but so have our expenses and services.”
Moreover, every time agencies raise their concerns, they are threatened with a pitch. “Pitches have become far more frequent now than ever. Some clients have started calling it annually. It is nothing but a way to extract more and more out of an agency without improving the remuneration,” says an agency veteran.
The issue of participating in a pitch itself remains a point of contention within the industry. While larger agencies with substantial resources can afford to participate in multiple pitches, it becomes a financial burden for mid-sized and smaller agencies. There have been calls in the Indian market for introducing a pitch fee to at least offset the basic costs involved in participating. This demand stems from the understanding that compensating agencies for their efforts will level the playing field and make the pitching process more equitable for all participants.
Contracts pose another challenging aspect for agencies and clients to navigate. Although agencies primarily interact with the marketing teams, it's the commercial teams’ responsibility to draft the contracts. Their primary focus is on negotiating deals, driving revenue generation and ensuring the company's financial viability. Consequently, they tend to emphasize immediate financial gains and short-term objectives in their contract drafting process. This discrepancy sometimes creates tension between the agencies and the commercial teams as the latter's approach may not always align with the long-term creative and marketing goals of the agencies.
Industry veterans believe things weren’t the same a few decades ago. There was more trust between the clients and the agencies. “Those were also less complicated days as we only had traditional media planning. Auditing accounts was simpler and more straightforward. The industry size was much smaller. We have thousands of brands now and digital has completely disrupted the ecosystem,” an industry veteran shared.
Perhaps it’s time for both parties to rebuild the trust. A joint committee comprising members of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the ISA perhaps can together find solutions to the growing concerns. This committee can serve as a platform for an open dialogue and collaboration to address the various issues and foster a renewed sense of trust and understanding between the two entities.
The committee can identify root causes and address concerns like fair remuneration for agencies, the need for a pitch fee, and revisiting or updating existing agreements, contracts and communication protocols to ensure that expectations are aligned and clearly understood by all parties. Additionally, instead of one body drafting the best practices for the other, the committee could develop guidelines for best practices in advertising and media management to ensure ethical conduct and adherence to industry standards.
Ultimately, the success of the joint committee's efforts hinges on genuine willingness from both parties to engage constructively and collaboratively.
Tata Tea Premium pays homage to India’s rich & vibrant handloom legacy
Celebrates Independence Day with a musical TVC narrating the story of Handlooms, sung by Usha Uthup
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 3:58 PM | 5 min read
Tata Tea Premium, the flagship brand from Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio, has been celebrating India and its elements of pride reflective in its art, culture, and heritage for Independence Day through its #DeshKaGarv initiative. While last year it celebrated key moments of pride from India’s 75 years of post-Independence journey, this Independence Day Tata Tea Premium plans to take the nation on a colorful joy-ride of pride and glory with its Desh Ke Dhaage campaign, celebrating India’s rich legacy of Handlooms.
The rich and cultural artistic heritage of India reflects across many diverse arts, crafts, and music traditions. This diverse heritage is perhaps most vividly and visibly captured in the handlooms of India. And over time, it has woven itself intricately into the cultural fabric of India, becoming an integral part of India’s heritage. Therefore, on the eve of Independence Day, Tata Tea Premium – Desh Ki Chai pays homage to this diverse & unique artform through a limited-edition pack collection inspired by the handlooms of India.
Each pack serves as a resplendent canvas, bringing alive the incredible artistry of Indian craftsmen and their timeless creations. From the grandeur of Banarasi Silk in Uttar Pradesh to the intricate Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, from the illustrious Muga Silk of Assam to the exquisite Paithani of Maharashtra, each handloom spins a yarn of immense cultural pride.
The story of these packs have been knitted together in a heartwarming TVC conceptualized by Mullen Lintas that celebrates India's vibrant handloom legacy. Sung by celebrated singer Usha Uthup, who is a connoisseur of Indian Handlooms, the film spreads smiles and warmth as it traverses the country, showcasing the diversity of India’s handlooms and thus tying India together into a beautiful sentiment of national pride. Each frame brims with love and respect, paying homage to the craftsmanship of skilled weavers who have intricately crafted our cultural identity. From the opulent Banarasi Silk of Uttar Pradesh to the soulful Phulkari of Punjab, the film weaves a story that not only communicates but also commemorates each of these handlooms from across India. The heartfelt message at the film's conclusion calls on every heart to honor the threads that weave our nation's glory.
As a part of the same campaign, a specially curated collection made by weavers from across the country is available on OKHAI for purchase. Consumers can purchase these weaves at www.OKHAI.org. Further, Tata Tea Premium will contribute a percentage of what consumers spend on this collection for the welfare of the artisan community.
Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “As we embark on this remarkable journey on the eve of Independence Day with the 'Desh Ka Garv' initiative, Tata Tea Premium celebrates the collective pride of our nation’s talented craftsmen, paying homage to their dedication, craftsmanship and their irreplaceable contribution to our cultural heritage. Through our heartwarming campaign, we hope to inspire every Indian to embrace and celebrate the legacy of our diverse regional handlooms, cherishing the threads that weave our nation's pride. Each sip of Tata Tea Premium brings not just the taste of excellence but also the essence of 'Desh ki Chai', a cup that knits all of us together in a tapestry of love, unity, and pride.”
Arnab Chatterjee, co-founder of Tree Design said, “While Tata Tea Premium celebrates the spirit of India every year with its Desh Ka Garv initiative, the brief this year was to make the thought even grander by tying it with an element that is unique to India’s heritage. Thus, this year, we decided to dive into India’s rich and vibrant handloom weaving culture. Dating back hundreds of years, the amazing thing is the variety available across the country and the talent which continues to practice handloom weaving and keeping the artform alive and thriving. In collaboration with the Tata Tea Premium team, we carefully selected and partnered with eleven weavers across the country, resulting in a stunning limited edition pack collection, representative of the handloom culture of India across the North, East, West and Southern states of India.”
Commenting on the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO of Mullen Lintas says, “It was exciting to work on something so unique. You rarely see a brand redoing their packaging as a tribute to an art form. The brief was simple, to celebrate India’s one of the most unique artforms of handlooms, through handloom-inspired limited-edition packs on Independence Day. The idea was right there, if you look at it, these threads are what form the fabric of the nation, they portray unique stories from across India through motifs embroidered on to their weaves. The way the film portrays these unique stories and inspiration behind each of these fabrics, through a mix of eye-catching animation and playful sing-song narration, makes for a delightful watch, while landing the communication in an effective manner.”
Virat Kohli advocates great sleep for long, active life in new TVC for Duroflex
The brand film is set to be aired on all major national television channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 3:29 PM | 3 min read
Duroflex has unveiled its latest ad film featuring national brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. Set on the theme of #GreatSleepGreatHealth, the campaign advocates the power of quality sleep in fostering an active lifestyle at any stage of life.
Virat Kohli's latest Duroflex TVC embraces a captivating and distinctive approach, employing stop motion filmmaking to perfection. As the camera pans across the mattress, Kohli's resonant voiceover encourages viewers to maintain an active lifestyle throughout the years – whether it involves trekking in the Himalayas or triumphing over neighborhood kids in a game of badminton. The underlying message is clear: sound sleep is essential for good health and an active lifestyle. The stop motion TVC mesmerizes with its ingenuity, seamlessly transitioning between various backgrounds that mirror a trekking expedition, a lively playground, and a joyous wedding scene – all meticulously crafted right on the mattress. With each transition, Kohli assumes fresh poses, gracefully asleep on the Duroflex mattress, perfectly blending the joy of great sleep and good health.
Speaking about the campaign, Duroflex brand ambassador Virat Kohli said " When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It's always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “Our latest campaign sees imaginative storytelling take center stage, presenting our brand ambassador and cricketer, Virat Kohli, in a new avatar. With his unmatched charisma and charm, Virat elevates the captivating TVC and takes it notches higher. The core objective of this campaign goes beyond mere entertainment; it is a celebration of the joys derived from leading an active lifestyle, all made possible through the foundation of restful sleep. We take immense pride in showcasing this creative TVC that seamlessly blends the art of good sleep with the pleasures of an energetic life”.
Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions adds, “We wanted to create a crisp video which encapsulates the essence of our messaging; the importance of sleep in one’s life. We have captured how Duroflex is instrumental in delivering these fundamental needs and strengthening their consumers to power through the day with India’s fitness icon - Virat Kohli.”
Myntra launches campaign with Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina
The film shows the ease of accessing viral fashion trends
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 3:21 PM | 5 min read
Myntra has unveiled the ad film for FWD, its immersive trend-first destination for Gen-Z, starring its new brand ambassadors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. As part of the campaign, ‘Spot it, Get it’, Khushi and Vedang appear in a film, highlighting FWD as the go-to destination for all viral fashion trends and its immersive experience that allows users to effortlessly transition from 'spotting' the viral fashion trends to 'getting' them on FWD, powered by Myntra’s photo-search feature.
“Khushi, the quintessential fashionista, has already made waves with her personal style, while Vedang embodies a versatile and suave fashion sense, true to his personality. When it comes to fashion, Khushi and Vedang are already style icons among youth in their own right. The pair’s playful energy, stylish personas, matched with their vivacious charm, makes them a fitting dynamic duo to represent Myntra FWD. With the roll-out of the new ad film, Myntra aims to strengthen its bond with the Zoomers, further strengthening FWD as the go-to destination for the latest trends and unmatched fashion experiences,” read a press release
‘Spot it, Get it’, the revolutionary photo-search feature on Myntra, is designed to empower users with an effortless way to discover and shop for the hottest viral fashion trends available on FWD. When users come across a captivating fashion trend they wish to embrace, either spotted on a person anywhere, or on their favourite celeb on social media, or online, they can simply take a picture of that fashion trend and upload it through the photo search feature on the Myntra app. Once they ‘search’, the platform showcases a wide array of similar trend-first styles for the fashion-forward consumers. Android users can additionally simply ‘share’ the photo with 'Myntra' from the list of apps, to swiftly spot and access these extensive collections of trendiest styles from FWD on Myntra.
About the brand campaign
The new ad campaign speaks directly to the fashion-forward and tech-savvy youth, who are always in search of immersive shopping experiences and the latest viral fashion trends. FWD, with a whopping 67,000+ styles and eclectic mix of 500+ popular brands from across the globe, catering to both men and women, emerges as the ultimate answer to Gen-Z’s sartorial desires - offering just the shopping experience they want.
The campaign also focuses on how finding trends is made even simpler with Myntra’s one-of-a-kind photo-search feature. Therefore, individuals can instantly adopt styles of their favorite trendsetters as their own, in an instant, through FWD.
The campaign's core message reinforces FWD's status as the go-to destination for the freshest and trendiest looks. If there's a trending fashion, consumers will find it on FWD.
About the ad film
The film is set in the backdrop of viral fashion trends, where individuals are keen to get the admirable fashion they spot on others. The film opens with the camera zooming into the peephole of a swanky apartment and there the young Bollywood stars, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, as a couple sporting some hip styles, are seen getting ready for their outing. Through various situations, the film shows Khushi and Vedang being ‘spotted’ on the arrival of the elevator by other people - a young couple, a pizza delivery boy, and a young woman - smitten by the fashion quotient and the outfits of Khushi and Vedang. As Khushi and Vedang turn to each other with a bemused expression and say ‘Spotted!’, the other individuals are shown dressed in similar clothing as theirs and say ‘Got It’ referring to the ease of accessing the desired look and now transformed through FWD.
The film thus follows the story of Khushi and Vedang who get a little closer to their destination each time they step out, before getting spotted. The film uses the creative device of a ‘reset’ - each time they're spotted they are transported back to the apartment where new worlds of trend come alive. The 'Spotted, Got it' scenarios highlight Myntra’s one-of-a-kind photo-search feature, which enables fashion-forwards to simply use a picture to instantly shop for similar trends that are tailored to their preferences, thus making ‘Spotted, Got it' a reality.
Through the film, Khushi and Vedang rock uber stylish and trendy outfits from Myntra FWD, perfectly in sync with Gen-Z's fashion choices. Lively, upbeat music complements the whole setting, while the vibrant colors of the film resonate with Gen-Z's dynamic spirit and vibrant lifestyle. The film perfectly encapsulates the Gen-Z way of life that FWD represents, with trendy, edgy clothing and also subtly highlights all the features that will provide customers an exemplary experience.
Commenting on the release of the ad film, Vijay Sharma - Senior Director, Marketing, Myntra, said, “With Myntra FWD, we are building the hottest trends destination for the Gen-Z of India. FWD looks at the world of fashion from the Gen-Z lens. Through the ad film, starring faces of FWD - the trendsetters Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina - we invite our viewers into the world of FWD, a world filled with the freshest fashion that helps you get noticed, while also focusing on our photo search feature that eases access to the latest trends in just a few seconds.”
Priyanka Dey, who heads business for the creative agency Ideas Farm, said, "It was a unique opportunity to turn a functional feature-driven comms to an elevated brand world where not only is the feature at the front and centre but we were also able to ensure that a brand ethos gets created, without compromising on storytelling. We wanted to capture the essence of Gen-Z culture by blending fashion and romance with an interesting narrative that would appeal to them."
Myntra is implementing a 360-degree campaign approach, leveraging TV, Digital and Social platforms to deliver the campaign ad film across the nation.
Kartik Aaryan highlights the role of consent in new Manforce ad
Aaryan has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the condom brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
Mankind Pharma has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. "As the country's number one brand with a remarkable 30% market share, Mankind and Aaryan share a common vision of promoting meaningful conversations and dialogues surrounding consent in their latest campaign - 'Apne partner se puchho,'" said the company.
Driven by its relentless pursuit to redefine pharmaceutical excellence in India, Mankind Pharma recognizes the influential role Kartik Aaryan plays, especially among the younger generation, making him the perfect ambassador to enlighten and sensitize audiences about the paramount significance of consent in today's society. The partnership aims to foster a greater understanding of consent through engaging and informative campaigns.
Speaking about his association with Manforce Condoms, Kartik Aryan shared, "I am glad to associate with Manforce Condoms, a brand that shares my vision of promoting consent and safe sexual practices. It is crucial to create awareness and initiate conversations about the importance of consent in today's society. I am excited to lend my voice to this cause and contribute towards a positive change. Together with Manforce Condoms, we aim to empower individuals to make informed choices and embrace safer sex practices for a healthier future."
Joy Chatterjee, AVP of Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer division commented "We are privileged to have Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. As a superstar, he has garnered immense admiration both on-screen and off the silver screen. His messages resonate deeply with the youth, who view him as an idol. Kartik's ability to connect with and influence this demographic makes him a perfect fit to advocate for consent. At Manforce, we are acutely aware of the pressing need to elevate conversations around consent, and with Kartik's support, we are confident in our ability to reach a wider audience and drive positive change. Our upcoming campaign will continue our tradition of employing quirky and captivating marketing strategies that have previously disrupted the sensitive contraceptives category, further emphasizing our commitment to promoting sexual health and consent awareness."
Mankind Pharma continues to be socially responsible in its conversations around sexual health and the upcoming campaign around consent will seek to re-emphasize the same while spreading awareness to wider audiences.
BBH India to manage integrated creative mandate of Microtek
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
BBH India, the creative agency from Publicis Groupe India, has been awarded the integrated creative mandate of Microtek, a power backup and solar solutions brand. After a competitive multi-agency pitch, BBH India emerged as the chosen partner to manage the full-service communications mandate, which includes creative, digital, BTL & activation across all of Microtek business units – including power backup, solar solutions, electricals, EV chargers, healthcare, and more.
Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Gupta, Director, Microtek said, "We are delighted to partner with BBH India as our integrated creative agency. Their reputation for excellence, strategic thinking, and creative brilliance aligns perfectly with Microtek's vision and objectives. We believe that BBH India's expertise will help us establish a stronger connection with our customers and create a distinctive brand identity in the market."
Sharing his views on the new partnership, Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director, BBH India said, “BBH has the legacy of delivering massive brand transformation stories - globally & in India. Microtek is a proud Indian household brand with a renewed & bold vision to become a full-funnel energy solutions company. We are inspired by the audacious ambition of the Microtek leadership team and hope to repeat our past record of having partnered brands on the cusp of such a transformational journey.”
Otrivin unveils a thumb-stopping digital campaign
The mobile-first digital campaign features four compelling films
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 6, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read
Otrivin has launched a mobile-first digital campaign featuring four compelling films.
The brand not only communicates the core benefits of fast relief and long-lasting relief from blocked nose but also drives education about nasal sprays as a format in a fun and interesting way.
The new mobile-first digital campaign by Otrivin will be launched on all Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, along with YouTube.
Speaking on the new campaign, Bineet Jain, Category Head - Pain & Respiratory Health, Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) said, "We are excited to launch this new digital campaign that draws inspiration from behaviour of people on group chats of popular messaging platforms. Our endeavour is to educate the consumers that Otrivin provides quick and long-lasting relief from blocked nose, without having to compromise on the key moments of life. We hope to enable more people to breathe their best.”
