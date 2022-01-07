Reckitt remains biggest advertiser on TV in week 52: BARC

HUL ranked second on the list, as per the weekly data

Reckitt remained the biggest advertiser on TV in week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. HUL ranked second this week. Meanwhile, Harpic Power Plus led the brand list.

Reckitt Benckiser (India) maintained its lead position this week and registered 3005.75 ad volume (000s) followed by Hindustan Lever on the second position with 1914.69 ad volume (000s) and Ponds India, on the third position, with 1058.66 ad volume (000s). Meanwhile, ITC grabbed fourth position with 862.35 ad volume (000s) and Cadburys India stood on the fifth position with 594.84 ad volume (000s).

Amazon Online India stood at number six position with 558.44 ad volume (000s), Facebook Inc in the seventh position with 471.11 ad volume (000s). Additionally, Pepsi CO, Colgate Palmolive India and GlaxoSmithkline bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth positions with 428.83 ad volume (000s), 422.25 ad volume (000s), and 421.9ad volume (000s) respectively.

On the top brands of this week, Harpic Power Plus 10x Max clean led the list with 593.31 ad volume (000s) followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid on the second position with 297.98 ad volume (000s) and Lizol on the third position with 269.09 ad volume (000s).

Harpic Bathroom Cleaner bagged fourth spot with 268.9 ad volume (000s) and Dettol Disinfectant Spray stood on the fifth spot with 258.32 ad volume (000s). Meanwhile, Amazon.in Vaseline Intensive Care, Doritos Nacho and Dettol Foaming Handwash bagged sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 248.8 ad volume (000s), 237.41 ad volume (000s), 226.92 ad volume (000s), and 219.33 ad volume (000s) respectively. Vanish Oxi Action stood at the tenth position with 217.68 ad volume (000s).

