Ravi Shastri grooves in new CRED ad

CRED, a high-trust community of creditworthy individuals, merchants and institutions, presents its new ad film, featuring Ravi Shastri and his quirky side.

This latest ad from CRED shows “Shaz” having a gala time. Viewers will get to learn new definitions of 70min, drinks break and keep your eye on the ball and a trick or two to improve your social life.

Kunal Shah, Founder CRED, said, “At CRED, we are constantly working to enhance members' experience to make it more engaging, frictionless and rewarding. With new design philosophy, gamified rewards constructs, best offers and high value jackpots, we are consolidating our message of rewarding the right financial decisions and the privileges that come by being a member of the CRED community.”

Cricketer and former Indian coach Ravi Shastri said, “I had a great time shooting this ad for CRED. I have played many roles on the field of cricket but working for this ad, in this avatar, was a refreshing experience. It is lovely to be associated with the CRED, which makes the simplest task of paying credit card bills on time rewarding.”

Ayappa, Director of the film, said: “As Mr. Shastri said, a day with him is never dull. We had a great time shooting and exploring the wild side of his life. He was quite a sport, pun not intended.”

