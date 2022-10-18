Quora introduces video ads

The platform will offer unique ad types like 'promoted answers' to help brands boost conversions and narrative their stories

Quora, the knowledge-sharing platform, expands brand advertising business with new video ads. Brands know Quora as the place to go to reach the high-intent, affluent, and educated audience that will deliver results. Unique ad types like Promoted Answers drive traffic and boost conversions for marketing campaigns and now with video, brands can more effectively tell their story. The format will be horizontal, paired with a banner to boost clickthrough rate. CPC and CPV bidding options will be available and ads can range from 6-30 seconds.

"We have always had more video assets than static ones, and Quora supporting video ads helps us showcase our Brand Videos." -Swapnil Kumar Associate Manager - Performance & Brand Marketing at HealthifyMe.

Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora, says “Video ads offer a rich and engaging experience while delivering superior performance for advertisers. We are very excited to see how brands are going to use this new ad format to deliver a more powerful message about their products and services.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)