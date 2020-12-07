Pulse Candy rolls out two unique TVCs

Pass Pass Pulse candy, India’s number one candy has launched a new campaign taking forward the iconic and humorous storyline of ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’ with two films. The new campaign has retained the quintessential humour & quirk associated with Pulse through a unique execution ploy of stick figure characters make the campaign intresting and clutter breaking. The campaign has been launched with two films, titled ‘The Husband-Wife’ and ‘Recycle Bin’. The first one captures the banter between Husband & wife and the second one is an altogether a different take between two stick figure friends pulling a fast one on each other inside a computer screen.

The two new TVCs have been conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson to capture the crazy extent to which the stick figures or the Pulse fans will go for the enticing taste of Pulse candy. ‘Irresistibility’ or the love people have for the Pulse candy has been the highlight of the communication campaigns of Pulse in past too! The films have a new but hilarious theme of Animated characters fighting for the Pulse candy.

Commenting on the Campaign, Arvind Kumar, JGM, Marketing, DS Confectionary Products Ltd., said, “The brand must keep re-inventing execution themes to retain the excitement around the proposition of ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye’. We have done some captivating campaigns in the past and the current campaign brings in a new and exciting style of content with Stick figures, to fortify the alluring magnetism of Pulse in amusing and entertaining way “.

Sundeep Sehgal, Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson, said,“ Pulse stands for joy & uniqueness, the irresistibility of Pulse lends itself to this unique proposition. We wanted to make simple, short, and share-worthy stories and stick figures give an exciting take to our narrative.