Platinum Evara's new campaign celebrates stellar spirit of today’s young women

For women it’s been a long journey and they have a come a long way. They have learnt that their femininity, is a big part of who they are. It’s not something to be hidden away, or wrestled with; rather it is something to be celebrated. Because owning their fabulously female selves, in its purest, most unabashed form, is their way of falling in love with themselves all over again. This sentiment is what younger millennials & Gen Z relate to. Young women today aren’t afraid to be their true authentic selves and rejoice in their own unique interpretation of femininity. They don’t feel the need to submit or rebel but are in fact just comfortable in their skin. They are not fighting to prove their worth as a woman but confidently occupying that seat on the table, resplendent in the knowledge of their innate capabilities.

Today femininity is fluid and has multiple facets. Each one unique and well accepted. Young women don’t identify themselves with their gender first, but rather as an individual first, embracing all of the traits that make them who they are. Their definition of femininity comes from being themselves.

Platinum Evara pays an ode to the stellar spirit of today’s young women who have confidently and audaciously embraced their true selves. Jewellery is integral to the expression of their fluid femininity, as they explore and express their personality through their choices. It enhances and celebrates the pride they feel in their femininity. It is an intimate part of themselves, it is an emotion, an extension of them. It is style, celebration, intimacy, fun and individuality. Platinum Evara’s latest collection cast in a metal born of the stars echoes this very attitude. It allows these inspiring young women to own that feeling of being fabulously female, in its most vibrant form.

The brand’s new collection campaign reflects these very thoughts. Its latest film depicts young women in the process of selecting, adorning and buying platinum jewellery. This entire journey of purchase is an analogy to where young women stand today, their take on their lives and their belief system. It romances how they aren’t afraid to be who they are and in fact find joy in celebrating it. It metaphorically showcases their view on living their life, their confidence, their desires, their independence and sense of assertion as they make those important and personal life decisions too. It begins with a young girl who while shopping in a mall, stops to admire a necklace that she falls in love with. The voice-over states “Koi occasion nahi dhoondhi. Just like that,” stressing on the fact that for her sometimes there is no wait for that grand big occasion to purchase jewelry, being her and in the moment is all she needs. The subsequent sequence takes us to a moment where when unable to choose between two beautiful pairs of earrings, a young woman simply decides to take them both, while the voice over states. “Kissi ko dihkaya nahi – didn’t feel the need”. A reference to her asserting her choice and her independence. We then follow through with a sequence where we see a young woman hopelessly in love with bracelet she just bought, the voice over runs, “Kissi ko dihkaya nahi, kissi ko bataya nahi, spent my entire salary”. Bringing to life an act of her reinstating her own self-worth. Statements such as “Kisi ke saath kharidne nahi gayi. No mom, no friends, just me” and “Kisi ne dilvaya nahi…funny”, all subtly hinting towards the new emerging narrative of femininity that is confident, playful, self-reliant and most importantly absolutely unapologetic! The young women’s journey of self-purchase simply an expression of who they are and what makes them happy. The brand’s new baseline – Very Rare, Very You ends this thought while talking about what makes platinum truly differentiated & desirable – its inherent rarity.

Speaking on the occasion, Sujala Martis, Director – Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International - India said, “The discourse of femininity in our segments today is changing. Young women own their individual interpretation of femininity with pride and aplomb. They look at it as an integral part of who they are, they know what they bring to the table and revel in it. This campaign is a celebration of that view on femininity, away from the angst ridden, breaking stereotypes, going up against society narratives that we commonly see. Jewelry is an innate part of femininity, buying it is a joyful experience. We wanted to come from what was deep seated and ingrained in the category while reflecting what is true for our audience and they look at their lives today as glass half full.”

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Famous Innovations.

“Today’s women are not fighting battles in the way we think they should be fighting them. They are doing it their way, with a lot of sass & spunk. For them the biggest victory lies in being able to be themselves, fully accepting of the many facets of modern femininity. They take pride in expressing their versatile identity & continuously seek to express different dimensions of themselves. The campaign is a celebration of all this and more, and we have sought to capture it on camera through inner monologues of various women.” said, Shahnawaz Qadeer, Group Creative Director Famous Innovations.

The new integrated marketing campaign aims to promote the all-new Evara range. The campaign is a 360-degree program led by a film and supported by a robust communication plan that includes TV, Print, Digital, Social and PR across markets to ensure high reach and frequency. The content across these mediums is focused to drive awareness and visibility for the new collection and the new brand narrative.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)