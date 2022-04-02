Parle Agro Appy Fizz unveils summer campaign with Priyanka Chopra and Jr NTR

Parle Agro has unveiled a new campaign this summer for its sparkling fruit drink, Appy Fizz emphasizing on the brand motto, ‘Feel the Fizz’. The brand has released two new TVCs – a national TVC featuring brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra and regional markets focused TVC with southern brand ambassador, Jr. NTR.

The multi-media campaign has been rolled out across TV, Digital and OTT channels. With the boost in out-of-home consumption, the brand aims to drive high visibility for Appy Fizz through outdoor channels as well. The TVCs will also be advertised during IPL and world television premieres of Bollywood megahits, the company said.

Conceptualized by &Walsh, the ad film serves as a visual feast to customers, continuing on the classic look and feel of the sparkling fruit beverage. The goal of the TVCs is to literally take consumers along on the Fizz experience with brand ambassadors, Priyanka Chopra and Jr. NTR. By way of creative illustrations and gorgeous visuals of the Appy Fizz drink, coupled with energetic dance, music and fun mood displayed by both brand ambassadors, the ad offers a glimpse into what it is like to ‘Feel the Fizz’.

Speaking on the campaign for Appy Fizz 2022, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “After two years of the pandemic controlling markets and consumer demand, this season comes bearing optimism and opportunity. Appy Fizz is one of our flagship brands holding the leadership position in the sparkling fruit drink category. The brand has doubled its turnover since 2018, making it one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in India. Through our mega-channel campaign this summer, we look forward to expanding our presence even further. With B Fizz joining the portfolio of our sparkling fruit drinks category, we see more room for growth which will add to our brand equity and reinforce our position in the Indian beverage industry.”

