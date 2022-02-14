Nykaa's #YourStyleOfLove campaign celebrates all kinds of love this Valentine's Day

The film portrays how love actually can be found in the most ordinary places every single day

Nykaa Fashion has launched a special Valentine's day campaign celebrating #YourStyleOfLove. The multi-brand e-commerce platform has the sweetest message for you wrapped in campaign film. It revisits the traditional codes of a ‘valentine’ and opens our minds and hearts to the simple truth that love needn’t be found, in fact, there are many kinds of love we celebrate every day.

The pressure of having a valentine has truly built surreal expectations however what we often fail to realize is that there is no one style of love, it's different for everyone, as it should be.

The film #YourStyleOfLove poignantly portrays how contrary to popular belief which says love is hard to find, love actually can be found in the most ordinary places every single day. Be it a warm hug from your new friend or the innocence and mischief between old ones, the comfort and the support of a parent or the excitement of discovering something new, a late date night with your best friend, or finding a soulmate in yourself - LOVE is everywhere, only if you are observant enough to feel its presence.

As each scene in the film represents the different kinds of ordinary love in a beautiful, visual celebration of this emotion in its truest form while integrating how Nykaa Fashion adds an element of style to the simple everyday moments.

It's time to appreciate the special bonds and connections we form every day with special people in our lives. And isn’t that what Valentine’s Day is about? #YourStyleOfLove with Nykaa Fashion.

