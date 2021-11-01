Nilkamal's Diwali campaign urges audience to bring home more reasons to celebrate

The campaign, ideated, shot, and executed by Makani Creatives, comprises a series of films that highlight a significant role that furniture plays in transforming moments into memories

Nilkamal, a furniture brand, has unveiled a new campaign #KhushiyonKeLiyeHameshaReady urging the audience to bring home more reasons to celebrate this festive season.

The festive season is all about celebration, preparation, sprucing up the ambience and decorating homes. These fun-filled moments of togetherness bring in a lot of happiness and fond memories. The films beautifully capture such moments by seamlessly integrating Nilkamal's wide range of home and office furniture, making the festive celebrations and life in general even more memorable.

The campaign ideated, shot, and executed by Makani Creatives comprises a series of films that connect instantly with the millennials showing everyday moments celebrated with an unpredictable twist that brings a smile to the viewers face. These films depict the consumers' relationship with their loved ones and highlight a significant role that furniture plays in transforming those moments into memories.

Pinaki Gupta, GM Marketing, Nilkamal Ltd, commented, “Nilkamal has been a part of the Indian households for over three decades. Over the years, consumer preferences have been constantly evolving, and we at Nilkamal have innovated and adapted to these changing trends with our range of home and office furniture. Our latest campaign reflects on this journey and showcases our range of furniture through relatable and heartwarming stories.”

Anant Medepalli, Creative Head, Makani Creatives, said, "Nilkamal is a household name, trusted and loved for quality products. Our challenge was to showcase Nilkamal's furniture collection with simple yet impactful storytelling. We began with a simple insight - furniture is not just furniture. It's an integral part of the special moments in life. It even helps you celebrate them. Nothing could bring the insight alive better than sweet, emotional scenarios we all relate to. The films are a series of touching human stories that show how Nilkamal furniture is 'khushiyon ke liye hamesha ready'.

