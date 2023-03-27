NatureFresh® introduces #Badlobehtarkeliye campaign

Cargill’s edible oil brand NatureFresh® has launched a refreshed brand campaign today. Called #BadloBehtarKeLiye, it highlights the importance of active parenting in a child's daily routine, to help them realize their maximum potential. Complete with a new pack design, TV commercial and on ground marketing initiatives, this campaign speaks to the health-conscious consumer. It creates an emotional connect by encouraging parents to be active participants in their child’s journey and success, by being healthier themselves.
Through this campaign, the brand is addressing the ‘Active Parents” community in the age group of 30-50 years, living in urban centers, who aspire to raise confident, ambitious, and happy individuals. Their success as a parent lies in helping their children achieve their full potential in whatever they do. NatureFresh seeks to find a role in the lives of consumers by helping them change old habits and shed inhibitions and delivering a superior quality product that offers 20% lower oil absorption, helping them feel more active and involved as a parent. When parents are actively involved both physically and emotionally in their children’s lives, they are better positioned to help them succeed.
To effectively communicate with consumers in Hindi speaking markets, NatureFresh has showcased the brand name and stance in Devanagari script on the pack itself. Through these initiatives, the brand aims to foster a deep brand connect and provide more meaningful experiences to consumers across North and East India.
Commenting on the campaign, Subin Sivan, Marketing and Insights leader, Cargill Food ingredients said, “NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown consumer brand, and has been trusted by consumers for over a decade. We are committed to taking this legacy forward by delivering a unique product capability of 20% lower absorption to helps parents and children who seek a healthier and more active lifestyle. Through our #BadloBehtarKeLiye campaign, we aim to inspire parents to actively participate in their child’s daily life and support their growth and development. We believe that every moment spent with a child is precious, and by being an active parent, one can make a world of difference in their child's future.”
Commenting on the TVC, Nikhil Mahajan, GM and Chief Growth Officer BBDO said, “NatureFresh offers a very distinct benefit of 20% less oil absorption which in turn makes the food lighter. We found this to be a very relevant product benefit for our consumers who are constantly seeking ways to maintain an active lifestyle for themselves and their family. There’s a very interesting cultural shift where the younger generation feels it’s easier and more comforting for them to achieve their dreams when their parents truly partner them. This in turns motivated the parents to breakout of their comfort zone to take initiatives to stay active. This sweet spot is what we built our brand narrative around. I am super excited with the idea and can’t wait to see the results and the impact this campaign will have on business.”
NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown brand that has a product portfolio spanning multiple cooking oil variants - primarily Soyabean and Mustard oil, besides wheat flour (atta). With its superior product proposition and emotive brand stance, NatureFresh is set to become the preferred choice for consumers across North and East regions of India.
Brand TVC went live on March 15, 2023.
Candere by Kalyan Jewellers launches Akshaya Tritiya campaign #NayiShuruaatHeereKeSaath
The campaign went live on 22nd March and will continue until 23rd April
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of their campaign #NayiShuruaatHeereKeSaath on Akshaya Tritiya. The campaign introduces a quick & hassle-free solution and a problem-solving fix with Candere’s 100% Lifetime Exchange Value on diamond jewellery.
“Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days for purchasing gold or jewellery in the Hindu calendar. However, the ideas behind any jewellery purchase during such occasions had been strictly inclined towards gold. Candere aims to provoke a change in the outlook of owning one’s ‘pehla heera’, marking the day's auspiciousness and new beginnings. The 25 seconds campaign film highlights the problem statement surrounding the purchase of diamonds which otherwise has this ‘wow’ factor but there is a persisting hesitation owing to the product's resale value. The campaign primarily motivates the customers to make diamond purchases allowing them to avail the exchange offers anytime in addition to 100% future valuation. Candere wants to solve this particular pain point and address the doubt revolving the purchase in the customers,” the company said.
Speaking about the Akshaya Tritiya campaign, Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are thrilled to launch this year’s Akshaya Tritiya campaign, and strongly believe that our messaging will reach out to our valuable customers. While this day is marked auspicious with the purchase of gold mainly, we at Candere want to encourage the customers to buy diamond jewellery and celebrate as well cherish new beginnings, providing them with the maximum benefits on product exchange in future.”
Akshay Matkar, Head of Marketing & Brand Experience, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, further added, “Marking the new beginning with Diamonds (#NayiShuruaatHeereKeSaath), this Akshaya Tritiya will not only give an extra edge to our diamond category allowing our customers to purchase from a wide collection but also avail exchange offers with 100% future valuation of the purchased items.”
The campaign went live on 22nd March and will continue until 23rd April.
Himalaya Wellness launches campaign for Himalaya Ashvagandha
The campaign says ‘ab stress nahi, de-stress kijiye’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:31 PM | 3 min read
In the wake of rising stress levels, Himalaya Wellness Company has launched the campaign “Ab Stress Nahi, De-stress Kijiye” to raise awareness about the impact of unaddressed stress, while focusing on natural ways to handle multiple stressors in life.
“Modern lifestyle has its own stress triggers that often go unnoticed or seem common. But this leads to stress that affects one’s body, thoughts, feelings, and behavior. Building on this insight, the campaign brings these triggers into the spotlight and emphasizes the role of Himalaya Ashvagandha in minimizing stress in daily life and helping bring calm to chaotic stress,” the company said.
With three digital advertisements, the campaign focuses on the lifestyle of three individuals from diverse backgrounds who struggle to cope with stress. The advertisements highlight the after-effects of stress, where the protagonists experience sleeplessness, anger, and tiredness, respectively, when exposed to certain stressors regularly. The communication is reinforced by the doctor talking about the benefits of Himalaya Ashvagandha in helping manage stress better. Ashvagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been used for centuries to help the body cope with stress and promote relaxation. It improves energy levels and helps relieve stress and anxiety.
The campaign is strategically amplified via radio, internet, and digital media, to raise awareness about the impact of stress on individuals' lives and motivate people to take action on managing stress effectively.
Dr. Sanjiv Shah, an eminent endocrinologist and diabetologist from Mumbai, shares, "Common aberrations like ‘anger, sleeplessness, and tiredness’ are often ignored by many. Most lifestyle disorders are also commonly triggered by stress. According to research, over 70% of adults in India report experiencing stress daily. Stress has emerged as a major issue for many people. Unmanaged stress can have a negative impact on an individual's health, including sleeplessness, fatigue, anxiety, and depression. Making a few simple lifestyle modifications such as walking, exercising, pursuing a hobby, and avoiding smoking and drinking can help manage stress better."
Vikas Bansi, who heads the OTC business at Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, "With this campaign, we want to highlight the fact that stress is the most common trigger and can lead to physical, emotional, and behavioral changes, which over a period may result in lifestyle disorders. The integrated radio and digital campaigns are expected to build awareness for Himalaya Ashvagandha and how Himalaya Wellness Company is committed to promoting natural healthcare solutions that help individuals lead healthier and happier lives. The Company's products are developed using natural active ingredients and are designed to be safe, effective, and affordable. We aim to encourage more and more people to take steps to manage their stress effectively and consider Himalaya Ashvagandha as a supplement in their daily routine and, at the same time, promote better health and wellness across India."
“We recently conducted an e-CME titled ‘Stress and Metabolic Disorders,’ where Dr. Sanjiv Shah emphasized the rising incidences of stress-related metabolic disorders. The e-CME was attended by more than 500 doctors, highlighting that the issue has become extremely critical and occupies the center stage in doctors’ practices today," he added.
CEAT launches two-wheeler campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur
The TVC has been conceptualised by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read
CEAT has launched its new TVC ‘For The Game Called Road’ for its two-wheeler product range. The campaign features Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team.
The new TVC conceptualised by Ogilvy, shows an interesting conversation between Harmanpreet Kaur riding a two-wheeler and her coach riding pillion, as she faces various obstacles enroute to her destination.
The campaign reiterates CEAT’s purpose of ‘Making Mobility Safer & Smarter. Everyday’.
Speaking on the campaign, Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer - CEAT Limited said, “CEAT has been passionate about cricket and as the cricket fever grips in – we all see cricket in every moment. ‘For The Game Called Road' is Harmanpreet’s perspective of Indian roads and how she sees cricket at every turn and corner. It’s a light-hearted and fresh take of a rider on road seeing a parallel world of cricket. It’s CEAT’s way of paying a tribute to the sport and its fans.”
Rohit Dubey, Executive creative director, Ogilvy said, “On the face of it, it’s a safety and product story with metaphors from cricket. But if you look closely, it’s the story of learning from the young, entrusting them - with a senior male coach, confidently taking the pillion seat, we’re implicitly trying to break stereotypes as well. And when it comes to riding, Harmanpreet does it so affably, without a sense of malice towards the road, but a playfulness…we were pleasantly surprised with her performance. Having said this, none of it would have been possible without a strong marketing intent from team CEAT, which finally decided to bring its cricketing association to its communication forefront, reading the media landscape right and aligning all the vectors towards it. We’re positive that this will elevate the love for the brand.”
GroupM tops India leaderboard in business wins: COMvergence report
The media spends were estimated to be around $1.5 billion
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:17 PM | 1 min read
COMvergence has released its latest new business barometer for FY 2022.
India saw a lower number of account moves and retentions this year. The media spends were estimated to be around $1.5BN as compared to a higher number of account moves in 2021.
In 2022, 66% of the total pitches held globally were local in nature (country-specific pitches). India was well above this average with 81% of total pitches being local, which is $1286M, whereas global and multi-country pitches made up 19% of the pie with $297M in 2022 for India.
Mondelez, Pepsico, ITC, Nestlé, Meesho, Lenovo, Hyundai-Kia, NPCI, Abbott Nutrition, Rebel Foods and Truecaller were among some of the account moves that dominated the Indian market in 2022.
The Media Agency Groups were led by GroupM with a totally new business value of +$332M, followed by Publicis Media Group at +$289M new business value and dentsu International with a new business value of +$194M, respectively.
Zenith from the Publicis Media Group stable and Wavemaker from the GroupM umbrella led the media agencies’ ranking, interestingly the 3rd rank was tied between Initiative, Havas Media and Spark Foundry ( Publicis Media Group) followed by Madison Media and Carat.
Fenesta Windows shows ‘Life is a circle’ as it celebrates 20 years
The campaign film, directed by Titus Upputuru, shows the evolution of a father-daughter relationship with time
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 3:18 PM | 3 min read
Fenesta celebrates its 20th anniversary with a heart-warming campaign ‘Bees saal, tumhaara khayal’ that strikes an emotional chord with its customers.
The company has released the campaign across all digital platforms.
It highlights the journey of Fenesta with its customers over the years, showcasing the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.
The digital video captures the relationship between a father and daughter over a span of 20 years. The thought behind the digital films was to celebrate the brand that has been a part of its customer’s life for 2 decades.
The film shows an enduring relationship between a father and his daughter. Through the years, the little girl grows up waiting for her father to return from work…When she was a little girl, when she turns into a tween, studying by the window on a stormy night, when she turns into a pretty teenager and is lost in a conversation with a boy.
The different times are interspersed with evolving relationship between the father and the daughter. In the end, the roles change and we see the father waiting for the daughter to return from work. The film signs off with the super – ‘20 years of care’
The beautiful lyrics of the song celebrates the relationship between the father and daughter and give insight into human relationships – how a huge part of love is waiting – waiting by the window.
Speaking on the occasion, Susmita Nag, CMO, Fenesta Building Systems, said, “20 years is a huge milestone for Fenesta. Fenesta has been a brand which has been built with a commitment to serve customers the best windows and doors solutions and services. To celebrate this anniversary, we are excited to present this heart-warming tale of a father-daughter relationship that has been captured through our windows. Fenesta windows have always been the protector and the eyes to the outside world, and this ad beautifully showcases how they can also be the witness to life's most precious moments.”
According to Santanu & Joydeep, producers of the film “When we got the brief our challenge was to create an authoritative positioning of the brand showcasing the 20 years legacy in a minute’s duration, none other than Titus could we think of to appoint as the creator of the content. Talent aggregation as we call it was the key to crack the project”
Titus Upputuru, the writer and director behind the film said “It was a wonderful privilege to do this film for Fenesta. 20 years is a long time and Fenesta is part of Indian fabric for two decades now. When we started thinking about the role that a window plays in our life, we realised it is not just to provide a view. The emotional attachment that we all have with our windows is so much more. We have all waited for standing by the window and life is a lot about waiting too. We wanted to capture this insight. The film celebrates this idea capturing the enduring relationship between Fenesta and the Indian consumer through the father-daughter metaphor, showing different ways the relationship evolves over time. It was a challenge to create twenty years in the space of two minutes, showing different times and seasons but as always God helped.”
Tata Gluco+ releases ‘energy on, game on’ campaign
The campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 3:09 PM | 2 min read
Tata Gluco+, an energy drink from the house of Tata Consumer Products Limited, has unveiled its first national campaign that embodies the brand’s purpose of making challenges fun. The campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, brings to light the brand promise of providing a refreshing energy shot in a differentiated cup format in four flavors Orangy Burst,Lemony Zing,Lychee Zap and newly introduced Cola Twist to help out in situations which can look challenging.
“All of us have those moments where sometimes all we need is an energy boost to make the toughest task look easy and fun,” the company said.
Tata Gluco+ new advert weaves the brand proposition in a similar slice-of-life situation – a group of travelers who run out of Petrol in a desert and seek help from a group of youngsters who are enjoying sand surfing on a hot sunny day. The youngsters energize themselves with Tata Gluco+ energy drink which gives them the instant energy to dig their way through the sand to take out petrol for the stuck tourists. The film is light-hearted and has used humor to connect with Gen Z while gamifying the brand experience through the Energy On Game On narrative.
Commenting on the new campaign, Vikram Grover, MD, NourishCo Beverages Ltd said, “Tata Gluco+ has always been about a lovely energy shot when on a hot sunny day even small things can look challenging. This campaign is about bringing out the same promise in a humorous manner and gamifies the brand. We hope consumers love the TVC and the extended gaming experience that we have also rolled out on all our packs as an extension of the campaign”
Senthil Kumar - Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson added, “Tata Gluco + has created a unique brand language and celebrated quirky Indian humour while being rooted in Indianisms in all our films over the years. This new film with a refreshed tonality takes the brand language to the next level”
The new advert would be supported with a 360-degree surround plan covering TV, Digital, OOH and Cinema. The brand has used gaming technology with a Scan,Play and Win on the pack using which the consumers can scan the QR code on the Tata Gluco+ cups and get a chance to play engaging games on their phone and also get rewarded. Gaming has high skew among Gen Z and the unique way of using gaming in the consumer journey during the campaign will help the brand meaningfully engage with the consumers.
'3 Idiots', smug cricketers and a press conference: Dream11's new ad is a real sixer
The platform's new ad stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi along with cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 12:51 PM | 4 min read
IPL is undoubtedly the biggest sports tournament for Indian audiences and an effective springboard for brands to reach out to a large audience in one go. As ad watchers, we can look forward to some creative doozies during this time of the year. Dream11 certainly hasn't disappointed with its brand new campaign that tips its hat to Bollywood favourite 3 Idiots.
Viewers were treated to a reunion of the movie's trio Rancho, Farhan and Raju (Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi), locking horns with cricketers who have been showcasing their acting chops in TV ads. In the ad, actors call for a press conference, announcing their decision to play cricket since cricketers have been moonlighting as actors in commercials. The spot by Tilt Brand Solutions showcases not only the timeless chemistry between the 3 Idiots stars but also the surprisingly good comic timings of cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar.
The overarching message of the ad is that anyone can play cricket through Dream11, reinforcing the #SabKhelenge proposition. With its generous smattering of nostalgia, the ad has hit it out of the park, winning accolades from the internet. The ad has crossed over 18M views on YouTube.
To amplify the buzz, the supporting cast of the film -- Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Javed Jaaferi, Boman Irani and Mona Singh -- also took to their social media, asking the three actors whether they are making a sequel for the hit film without them. They all posted the ad on their social media as well.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Cricketers also joined in on the fun.
#Ad #3Idiots... Challenge accepted! But is it really a challenge? ??— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 25, 2023
.
.
.#SabKhelenge #Dream11 #TeamCricketers @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/IMZaGvBrog
Sirs... Aap logo ko thoda aur practice karna padega.. Acting ka.. Leave Cricket to us ???— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 25, 2023
.
.
.#SabKhelenge #Dream11 #TeamCricketers @Dream11 #Ad pic.twitter.com/U49ZCQJLgc
#Ad #TeamActors... I love you all yaar.. But yeh challenge thodi hai. Please wake up from your dream! ?? #SabKhelenge #Dream11 #TeamCricketers @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/axMXhNGL2g— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 25, 2023
#Ad You all are very good at acting, But #Cricket mein... yeh challenge thodi hai. ?? #SabKhelenge #Dream11 #TeamCricketers @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/nTAESlBopX— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 25, 2023
Praises have been pouring in for the commercial from all quarters. Brand consultant Karthik Srinivasan wrote on LinkedIn, “The expressions of the 3 actors (leads of 3 Idiots) is absolutely fantastic, even as the cricketers too do a phenomenal job (particularly Ashwin!). The script sets the tone for what to expect (actors playing cricket because cricketers are acting too much in ads, these days) right at the outset, but the way they take that premise ahead with back-and-forth dialogs by both parties makes for complete entertainment!”
“This is one of those ads you would watch with a wide grin on your face all through, even bursting out laughing at 0:35 (perfectly cued by Ashwin). This is also an excellent example of ads using celebrities in the most effective way because the script is so well crafted towards that!”
Another expert wrote, “While it's a really fun film, we know where it's headed. Thanks to the watermark of the brand. If it wasn't present, the film would've been more engaging in my opinion.”
“Not just high on entertainment, I see a shift in their communication approach. Earlier, most films were about category building - join in, easy to make teams etc. But in this campaign, they are talking about rivalry. Actually, in the app it is all about whose team performs better, so rivalry is quite apt. But to get downloads, they probably followed inclusivity route. And now to promote usage, they are moving to rivalry," said another.
