Mumbai Indians’ new TVC motivates young cricketers to play with their heart

One Dream – Mumbai Indians’ campaign film of IPL 2022 unveiled today– captures the aspirations and hopes of cricketing talent across the country. The desire and dream of every young kid playing gully cricket to play for the nation. The film is a part of the Mumbai Indians' campaign ‘Khelenge Dil Kholke’, it brings to the fore, the aspect around identifying and backing young talent, which is one of Mumbai Indians’ core strengths.

The campaign film gives a creative expression to the contribution of Mumbai Indians to Indian cricket through its constant encouragement, support and environment provided to young talent to express themselves and fulfil their dreams of playing for India.

“One Dream”, in the #KhelengeDilKholke campaign captures how if you really commit to putting in your best in terms of hard-work and determination, then the dream is yours to achieve. The campaign also features fresh young talent from the Mumbai Indians squad - Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Hritik Shokeen and Arshad Khan. These youngsters have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan amongst many others, who have played with all their heart with Mumbai Indians and today, represent the national team.

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “The past 15 years, Mumbai Indians have always played from the heart. We have played with passion and given it our best on the pitch. Khelenge Dil KholKe is inspired from that ethos and “One Dream” is our vow to the young players that we identify. It is our commitment to offer them the support of the Mumbai Indians eco-system, help them hone their skills and achieve their dreams. We hope “One Dream” inspires young players to play hard, be sincere in training and believe in their dreams, because dreams do come true.”



Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner – Creative, Ogilvy: “Cricket is the ultimate karmabhoomi for many young Indians. Many have come from different walks of life to give wings to this one dream. And success hasn’t eluded them. Mumbai Indians and this film stand firm testimony to that fact and will continue to do so. The creative idea explores the undying spirit of our young cricketers. To never give up and to believe in your dreams. Because it doesn’t take time to go from gully cricket to international cricket. It’s just a matter of faith and the right direction. After all, dreams do come true.”



“One Dream, forms a part of the #KhelongeDilKholke campaign, which will feature a 360-degree execution strategy with a series of creatives that will run through the course of the season.





