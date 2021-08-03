Mother's Recipe launches spicy new spot for Szechwan chutney

The new normal has brought about a lot of lifestyle changes which has made our lives mundane and dull. We believe good food is one of the things that can add some happiness and excitement in life. Mother’s Recipe has launched Desi Szechwan chutney with No added MSG under the brand name ‘Recipe’. The brand unveiled its new TV commercial which focuses on the theme ‘Life ko Spicy Banao’ and relates to how Recipe Desi Szechwan can add excitement to an otherwise boring day.

Commenting on the latest TVC launch Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe, said “We understand the changing profiles, thought processes, preferences, and discerning tastes of millennials based on which we created a product like “Desi SzechwanChutney.” The TVC campaign depicts the spicy twist the chutney adds to any dish. With the zest to live life to the fullest and with bubbling energy, today’s youth are more open to creating new experiences. With the launch of our latest TVC, we aim to connect with our audience with the theme that is most relevant, Life ko spicy banao which reflects that taste Szechwan adds to any dish.

The TVC will be shown on all OTT platforms, including HotStar, ZEE 5, SONY LIV, Voot, and MX Player. It would also appear in Google display advertisements. It would be supported with a 360-degree campaign that would incorporate social media, digital, on-the-ground activations, as well as OOH and offline campaigns.

Triton Communication Creative team added, “The campaign was the outcome of research we conducted on current trends and consumer behaviour. We were excited and privileged to be a part of the team. In today's fast-paced world, where everyone is stressed for time, our dependency on ready products has grown, yet without sacrificing taste or quality. The campaign's objective was to highlight the exciting flavours of the Szechwan chutney which can add a burst of flavours to both food & life.

