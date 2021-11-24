Mondelez India FY21 ad spends up 5.36% to Rs 1017.14 crore
The company's revenue from operations grew over 11% to Rs 7,974.61 crore in FY21 from Rs 7,168 crore in FY20
Confectionary major Mondelez India Foods' advertising promotional expenses for the fiscal ended 31st March has jumped 5.36% to Rs 1017.14 crore from Rs 965.39 crore in the previous fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.
The company's revenue from operations grew over 11% to Rs 7,974.61 crore in FY21 from Rs 7,168 crore in FY20. Total expenses were up 8.37% at 6,771.28 crore as against Rs 6,247.76 crore in the previous year. Net profit surged over three-folds to Rs 1,001.34 crore from Rs 251.96 crore.
The company's total income also went up 10.44% to Rs 8,038.10 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021, as against Rs 7,278.40 crore in the preceding financial year. Other income was down 42.6% to Rs 63.49 crore as against Rs 110.52 crore a year ago.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube