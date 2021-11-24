Mondelez India FY21 ad spends up 5.36% to Rs 1017.14 crore

The company's revenue from operations grew over 11% to Rs 7,974.61 crore in FY21 from Rs 7,168 crore in FY20

Confectionary major Mondelez India Foods' advertising promotional expenses for the fiscal ended 31st March has jumped 5.36% to Rs 1017.14 crore from Rs 965.39 crore in the previous fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

The company's revenue from operations grew over 11% to Rs 7,974.61 crore in FY21 from Rs 7,168 crore in FY20. Total expenses were up 8.37% at 6,771.28 crore as against Rs 6,247.76 crore in the previous year. Net profit surged over three-folds to Rs 1,001.34 crore from Rs 251.96 crore.



The company's total income also went up 10.44% to Rs 8,038.10 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021, as against Rs 7,278.40 crore in the preceding financial year. Other income was down 42.6% to Rs 63.49 crore as against Rs 110.52 crore a year ago.



The company manufactures and sells food products in India. The Company offers chocolates under the brand Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Perk and Gems. It also provides malted food drinks under the Bournvita brand name; powdered beverages under the brand name of Tang; biscuits under the brand name of Oreo & Bournvita and candy under the brand name of Halls and Chocolairs.

