Jaideep Gandhi joins STACA Board

The Standing Committee on Advertising (STACA), at a meeting of their Board of Trustees, inducted Jaideep Gandhi, Founder of Another Idea, onto their Board of Trustees.

STACA is the apex body whose operations arm is the Advertising Council of India (ACI).

Says Chairman of STACA Pradeep Guha, "Jaideep Gandhi has been a veteran advertising person associated with prestigious industry Associations such as the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) for many years. His understanding of industry matters will be an asset to STACA and ACI, under whose aegis the AdAsia has been held in India. ACI also sponsors six young professionals every year to the prestigious FastTrack program in Malaysia."

STACA Trust was set up in 1981 as a Public Charitable Trust. Its main object is to impart education in advertising, marketing and allied subjects. Besides, the Trust organises various activities to promote growth development of advertising and marketing and to promote better understanding amongst all the constituents in the field of advertising.