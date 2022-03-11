Goafest 2022: Times Network is presenting sponsor

The Goafest Organising Committee has announced that Times Network has come on board as Presenting Sponsors of Goafest 2022. The event celebrates milestones in the Indian media and advertising industry.

Speaking about partnering with Goafest 2022, M K Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said: “We are truly excited that after a gap of a couple of years Goafest is coming back. And I’m sure it will be the biggest yet, considering the fact that most of us have been restrained by the pandemic all this while and are literally straining at the leash to be let out. I am particularly looking forward to the event as Times Network is once again returning as Presenting Sponsor of this most awaited Advertising Festival in South Asia.”



Prasanth Kumar, Vice President, AAAI and CEO South Asia, Group M Media Pvt Ltd, said: “It is wonderful to have Times Network as presenting sponsor yet again. Goafest is a platform where great work is reflected and thought leadership is demonstrated. Having such an opportunity to be inspired and learn is incredibly valuable to all of us. We look forward to having yet another wonderful Goafest.”

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2022 Organising Committee said, “Times Network has been associated with almost every edition of Goafest from its inception, in some way or the other. It is our pleasure to welcome back Times Network as Presenting Sponsor in the 15th Year of the festival.”

Goafest will be held on 5th, 6th & 7th May 2022 at the Grand Hyatt, Goa.

