It’s almost unbelievable, says Vi about its Max Postpaid plans
The ‘sach-mucch, too much’ campaign has been created by Ogilvy
Telecom has become the backbone of a digital society and availability of uninterrupted data, access to information, entertainment and leisure from anywhere have become a prerequisite to thrive in this digital world. Building on this insight, Vi has launched a campaign ‘Sach-mucch, too much’ to promote its latest range of Vi Max Postpaid plans which offer ‘unbelievable’ benefits.
“The campaign highlights the best in value Vi Max Postpaid plans offering more data, priority service and unmatched content offerings, to cater to the changing needs of mobile consumers in the digital era. The 360 degree campaign talks about 3 important aspects – Higher data quota, OTT subscription with every plan with partners such as SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar etc. at no extra cost. And priority customer service with 20-second call pick-up,” the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said. The Vi Max Postpaid plans are designed to offer our customers superior value and convenience! Through this campaign, we aim to communicate the empowering benefits of Vi Max Postpaid which allow our users to truly thrive in this digital world.”
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, campaign comprises of 3 TVCs. Set inside a Vi store, each film depicts a humorous interaction between a Vi Store executive and a customer who resorts to extreme measures to ascertain that the seemingly unbelievable benefits provided by Vi Max Postpaid are for real.
Rohit Dubey, Executive Creative Director – Ogilvy Mumbai, says “Our creative idea “Sach-mucch, too much” shows how Vi Max Postpaid has so much that it’s almost unbelievable – so much so that users end up resorting to walking into our store and subjecting our store exec to ‘truth-tests’. We have deliberately set the stories in the Vi Stores – since actual postpaid interactions happen mostly at the stores and the Vi Store and exec ensures strong brand linkage.
'Ekdum Solid,' says Alia and Ranbir in Rungta Steel Wire Rod’s new TVC
The ad showcases the couple enjoying a playful conversation
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 8:09 AM | 1 min read
Steel manufacturer Rungta Mines Limited has unveiled a TVC starring star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
“The TVC reiterates Rungta Steel’s message to serve its consumers with an increasing portfolio of products with the commitment of creating values for all its stakeholders and a relentless drive to be #EkdumSolid,” the company said in a statement.
The campaign showcases Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoying a playful conversation, but one that is asserted by an uncompromising shared value of a strong foundation across relationships and homes that embodies Rungta Steel’s Wire Rod narrated as Ekdum Solid.
Speaking on the TVC campaign, Rungta Mines Ltd. said, “Rungta Steel has invested heavily to provide a diverse portfolio of products. Our latest Wire Rod segment will enable key end users to confidently use the product in a plethora of applications. Rungta Wire Rods enjoy a smooth and shining surface that comes with a coil bundle packaging”.
Throwback Thursday: When Blue Men went orange for Mirinda
Mirinda's global campaign between 1994 and 1996 featured the famed Blue Man Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 7:57 AM | 3 min read
It's a Sunday morning in 1994. You switch on the TV to watch Chandrakanta, and as is always the case, you are interrupted by an ad break.
Among the sea of the usual soap and cooking oil commercials, one, in particular, makes you squint at the TV screen in disbelief and amusement. You see three bald bright-orange men dressed all in black. They move in an uncanny, staccato manner and seem to be fixated on an orange soft drink.
If this jogs your memory, you are recollecting a part of Mirinda's mid-90s campaign. The three outlandish orange men are in fact members of the famed Blue Man Group. Except for this time, the blue men are bright orange.
Mirinda and the Blue Man Group
The Spanish-origin orange soda Mirinda is a household name in India today, but not so much back three decades ago. The fizzy orange drink -- a part of the PepsiCo family -- hit the Indian markets in the early 90s along with Pepsi, Seven-Up and Mirinda. (Remember the "Leher" prefix with all of PepsiCo's drinks? It was an attempt by the Indian government to "Indianise" the brand.)
To popularise the drink across the globe, including India, PepsiCo had to curate a global campaign that could cut across language and cultural barriers. This led to Mirinda's legendary collaboration with the New York-based performance art company Blue Man Group.
The troupe formed in 1987 comprised three friends Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton. The group is known for its eccentric performance that combines music and art, exploring themes like science and consciousness.
The mute almost mime-like performance of the troupe helped viewers examine everyday life with a sense of novelty and wonder.
More importantly, the absence of language in the performances made them appeal to a wider audience, a factor that will help Pepsi in its collaborative campaign for Mirinda.
What's in a colour?
The Blue Man Group was roped in by PepsiCo between 1994 and 1996 for its 'The Taste is in Mirinda' campaign. The intention was to drive the orange-flavoured version of the drink and distance itself from its multi-flavour positioning. (Mirinda is also available in different flavours like strawberry, apple and grape in certain countries).
The most strident way to do that was to paint the iconic blue men of the troupe in a bright orange colour of the brand.
The ad films created for the campaign showed the Blue Man Group members competing with one another in sneaky ways for Mirinda. Each film ends with one of the three men triumphing and exclaiming "Mirindaaaa" with his mouth wide open.
The ads were also released in India in the mid-90s along with other markets such as Mexico, Papua New Guinea and Nigeria. Without a single word spoken, with just the animated expression and exaggerated movements of the performers, the brand was able to create a memorable campaign that transcended languages and cultures.
In fact, years later in markets like India, the ad campaign enjoys great recall among Gen X and the millennials. The bald, orange men came to be associated more with Mirinda than the group itself.
Netizens lap up Blinkit & Zomato collab
Netflix has joined the collaboration with an OOH campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 6:09 PM | 1 min read
A recent collaboration of Blinkit and Zomato is winning hearts on the internet. The grocery delivery platform and its parent company have used the iconic film dialogue "Maa tujhe salaam" on billboards, albeit with a twist.
Some of the others slogans on Blinkit's billboard say: “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it).” The Zomato's red billboard reads: "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it).”
Netflix has also joined the banter with "Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge" ( Ask for Friday and we will deliver Wednesday.")
New year, new billboard ? pic.twitter.com/1I29itCz4a— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) January 4, 2023
These creative billboards have been trending on Twitter. People have been creating funny threads on the social media platform with similar messages.
This trend started after Zomato shared the ad collaboration with Blinkit on Instagram.
Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in June 2022 in an all-stock deal of Rs 4,447 crore.
The collaboration of the Blinkit and Zomato Billboards can be seen in Gurgaon.
UI/UX deployed by digital platforms could manipulate consumer choices: ASCI
The observation was made by the regulatory body in a discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns in Advertising’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said UI/UX deployed by digital platforms could manipulate consumer choices and consumption patterns to the detriment of consumer interest.
The observation was made by the regulatory body in a recently published discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns in Advertising’.
ASCI had invited public feedback and comments on the recommendations of the discussion paper to extend its self-regulatory code on objectionable ads to cover dark patterns too.
Now, ASCI has extended the deadline for the feedback until the 16th of January 2023 based on requests it has received from a few organizations.
As per ASCI, “A dark pattern is a user interface that has been crafted to trick or manipulate users into making choices that are detrimental to their interest - such as buying a more expensive product, paying more than what was initially disclosed, sharing data or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews, and so on. E-commerce companies spend millions of dollars in designing user interfaces and navigation paths that eventually lead to more business. Every day, technology offers new ways of engaging with consumers. However, when these are done in a way that steers the consumer to choices that are prejudicial to their interest, a line is crossed. User experience designer Harry Brignull coined the term "Dark Patterns" in 2010 to describe such practices.”
Pankaj Tripathi wants no compromise when it comes to basmati rice in India Gate campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised and created by CreativelandAsia
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 9:36 AM | 2 min read
India Gate Foods from the house of KRBL Ltd has announced its new campaign “Basmati Rice Se No Compromise” with Pankaj Tripathi.
The campaign depicts various aspects of family relationships in a series of interesting films. It has been conceptualised and created by CreativelandAsia.
In Hindi-speaking markets, the campaign objective is to drive consumers to switch from loose (unbranded) basmati rice to branded basmati rice category. The core theme of the campaign is that you don't have to compromise when picking basmati rice, a staple that makes your and your family's everyday meals so much more special, just like you don't compromise when it comes to other important elements or events of your life. The commercials are based on an emotional approach that subtly hints to the customers that whenever they are purchasing and utilising, they should not cut corners or compromise on the quality.
Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India Ltd, said, “With the help of this multi-market brand campaign, India Gate Foods is switching from India Ki Purani Aadat to Basmati Rice Se No Compromise. The world's No. 1 brand of packaged basmati rice is now occupying the category captain pedestal after utilising various growth levers. Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, who has considerable influence in the Hindi-speaking markets, aids in effectively communicating our point. On the other end of the spectrum, we have massive regional campaigns that have been launched in line with our brand objectives.”
The campaign has gone live in the new year on more than 40 TV channels, digital and social media platforms.
In Nexus Malls’ new campaign, Amitabh Bachchan helps chose the ‘hottestest’ purple top
The ad film has been produced by Corcoise and directed by Prasoon Pandey
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 1:13 PM | 1 min read
Nexus Malls, which recently announced Amitabh Bachchan as their Happyness Ambassador, has launched a digital ad film. In the film, the actor is seen helping a shopper choose the “hottestest” purple top at a shop.
The digital ad is a part of the larger campaign roll out which Nexus Malls has planned with Bachchan for this festive season. The film focuses on Nexus Malls ‘Ab Har Din Kuch Naya’ brand promise.
Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls said, “As we continue to build our brand, we are certain this campaign will help us further strengthen our position in the minds of our customers. Our campaign with Mr. Bachchan is our commitment to stay true to our brand promise of bringing a ‘Ab Har Din Kuch Naya’ experience for our customers, every time they visit our malls.
The ad film has been produced by Corcoise and directed by Prasoon Pandey. It has been scripted by Anurag Agnihotri along with Piyush Pandey. The campaign focuses on multi-media and will be focused on print and digital channels. Since the TVC is all about having fun together with your loved ones, have a good time watching it!
Nexus Malls is the Indian Retail Portfolio arm of investment firm The Blackstone Group.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni launches Garuda Aerospace’s first digital film #KhetonKeKaptan
The film is conceptualized by Garuda Aerospace’s brand team and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 9:24 AM | 1 min read
Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacturing company, has launched its first-ever digital brand film #KhetonKeKaptan which is aimed at encouraging youth and farmers to be captains of their respective farms.
Conceptualized by Garuda Aerospace’s brand team and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the film #KhetonKeKaptan illustrates the need of farmers in their daily lives and how Garuda drones can help farmers with pesticide spraying, surveillance, and mapping while saving water and time. Drone Loans and subsidies will also be provided to youth and farmers in addition, they will also be trained to fly drones.
Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said, “Farmers are the heroes of our nation and we at Garuda Aerospace have been committed to designing drones that help farmers spray pesticides altogether and make their lives easy. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace and former Captain of the Indian Cricket team salutes the farmers as they are the future. The brand film #KhetonKeKaptan highlights how farmers can enhance their quality of living and farming by using Garuda Kisan Drones. He urges that every farmer is the captain of their farm.”
The brand film is live across Garuda Aerospace’s social media handles and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Facebook handle.
