ISA extends support to Tanishq

In its official statement, the association has sworn to stand by Tanishq, which is a member of the ISA

The Indian Society of Advertisers has extended support to its member Tanishq, which has been at the centre of a religious controversy over an ad.

In a statement, the ISA defended the Tata-owned jewellery brand: "Tanishq is an ISA member and ISA supports them. This advertisement had been viewed at Advertising council of India (ASCI) by an independent panel of multiple stakeholders from industry and society and the panel had not found anything objectionable, indecent or repulsive that could lead to any widespread offence.“

Tanishq received severe backlash on social media for an ad that showed a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family. Amid accusations of promoting "love jihad", there were calls to boycott the brand. A Tanishq branch in Gujarat was also attacked by vandals, according to media reports. After a Tanishq employee was doxxed by the internet mob, the brand decided to withdraw the ad, citing the safety of its employees.