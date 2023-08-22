Interactive Avenues bags digital mandate of Daawat

Actor Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Britannia NutriChoice to launch an inspiring new ad campaign, #FeelTheFit. This campaign, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, resonates with the brand's commitment to making a good choice and aims to highlight the transformative power of even the smallest steps taken towards a good lifestyle.

The #FeelTheFit campaign is designed to motivate individuals to keep up with their overall health & wellness journey by recognizing that every effort, no matter how small, is a step in the right direction. The campaign seeks to shift the conversation from being only about the single end goal to focusing on the positive feeling every time one makes a good choice, read a press release.

The campaign comprises of two films that showcase Ranveer as an illusion, symbolizing the ‘fit waali’ feeling that any individual experiences after making any good choice- like, picking NutriChoice as their choice of snack. The attitude that the TVC is trying to explore is that it only takes us a simple good choice to make us feel great about ourselves.

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries said, "In the contemporary world today, fitness is a state of mind, which transcends the appearance of a person. With this in mind, we have launched the #FeelTheFit campaign to celebrate every big and small effort that a person takes towards this journey - be it going to the gym or eating right. The idea behind the campaign is to motivate consumers to opt for a good choice, no matter what the scale of that choice is."

Ranveer Singh said, “I am incredibly excited to be a part of the Britannia NutriChoice family. Teaming up with a trendsetting & iconic brand like Britannia NutriChoice that empowers its consumers to get started on a journey towards better living, is a perfect fit to my beliefs. One can choose multiple paths to achieve fitness, and any choice that leads towards that goal is a good choice. Thrilled to be a part of #FeelTheFit campaign, which seeks to inspire consumers in making a good choice that makes them feel fit from within.”

Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director and Head of Creative (Copy) Lowe Lintas, Bangalore said, said "Most ads about fitness focus on the end result. We wanted to focus on the beginning. Because be it the first meal of a complete diet or the first day of a workout regime – every fitness journey begins with a small choice. Making that small choice makes us feel better and fitter, instantly. That’s what we wanted to celebrate with this campaign. Because a fitness journey well begun is half the job done."a