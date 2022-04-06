Innoviti’s launches first TVC #KhushiyanMultiplied

Innoviti Payments, a collaborative commerce platform, has launched its first TVC #KhushiyanMultiplied focused on its brand new offering. The TVC brings to life an insight on how Indians have big aspirations and dreams but hesitate when it comes to making the actual purchase. Innoviti offers zero cost EMI on any product you want to buy helping turn your hesitation to celebration, says the campaign.

Commenting on Innoviti’s Business approach here, Ankur Shukla – Sr. VP -Product Marketing , mentioned “ We Innovitians believe our technology has the ability to solve the real challenges that Indian consumers face. With this #BuyanythingonEMI initiative, we want to solve for the "hesitation" that almost every Indian faces when he tries to bring a smile to his families and friends. Some 12 crore Indians will be able to avail this facility now on approx. 182000 nearby stores through Innoviti's Collaborative Commerce Platform and this will be one step towards our mission to be the purchase partner for every Indian."

This film is conceived by Very Multimedia. Talking about the TVC, Vipul Thakkar, Founder and Creative Head of Very Multimedia said, “We felt that the need to capture a prospective consumer’s hesitation was crucial and therefore the communication focused on the dilemma of being faced with a sudden demand for a high-value product from a loved one”.

The #KhushiyaMultiplied campaign will go live on English Business News Channels like CNBC TV 18 and ET Now this week. In the coming weeks, the campaign will be amplified digitally along with the regional markets.

Innoviti is known for being a people-first company. Furthering their motto of ‘Purchase Partner to Every Indian’, Innoviti, through this TVC, exhibits that they offer solutions to every Indian, even those who may not have the means to purchase a particular product at a given point in time. Those consumers can now avail Innoviti’s Zero Cost EMI solutions and live their tomorrow, today.

