In new campaign, Philips Avent guides couples on their parenting journeys

Philips India has launched a campaign, #ParentYourWay to create conversations around the importance of breastfeeding and how parenting is about trusting your instincts. The campaign by Philips Avent aims to support the couple in their unique parenting journey and help them be confident of trusting their parental guts. Through a virtual session centered around parents sharing their stories, the brand celebrated their journey so far while highlighting that Philips is there to assist them in each step of their journey spiritually, physically or mentally.

Taking a step towards normalizing co-parenting and how breastfeeding should be a shared responsibility for both parents, the event included not just only new moms or pregnant moms but also the fathers who shared their experiences in the session. Additionally, the session took forward the conversation with contemporary breastfeeding methods in Guidance Q & A session with a Lactation Consultant. The expert answered more than forty-five questions of mothers, busting myths and concerns around breastfeeding.

Moreover, the campaign appreciated the mothers with a token of love on behalf of Philips Avent which included the breast pump, breastfeeding guidebook, breast pads and personalized photo frames. The campaign successfully touched all the right spots with personalized recorded messages by husbands and parents of the mothers reiterating how amazing they have been. This encouraging session concluded at a note where parents were informed that they should not be scared of bringing up their child and parenting the way they want to.

Commenting on the campaign Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian subcontinent said, “When it comes to parenting, we only rely on the information that we have received from our parents and family. We are often skeptical about our methods as nobody is sure which is the right way to bring up their child. There is no textbook which has shown you the correct pathway, but it is important to adopt and adapt to whatever works for you. Our campaign #ParentYourWay is there to encourage and empower all the parents to be confident of their own methods and believe that as a couple, they are doing whatever is best of their child. The notion and thought behind this campaign focus on the importance of breastfeeding while reassuring that we at Philips believe in you as a parent. Philips Avent thrives to support all the parents in their parenthood journey through meaning innovations that enables to bring out their best version as a parent.”

