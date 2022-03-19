In new campaign, EatSure serves solution to modern-day food ordering issues

EatSure has launched its first 360-degree campaign - #FoodcourtOnAnApp created by Leo Burnett India.

EatSure, launched in 2020 by Rebel Foods, is an omnichannel platform that allows users to order from multiple trusted restaurants in a single order without any delivery charges.

The campaign echoes the customer sentiments while ordering food and how EatSure is a solution to these modern-day food ordering issues.

The campaign is built around the consumer insight that while food delivery apps/services have made in-home dining convenient, they haven’t necessarily met the unmet need of “no compromise”. Customers find it difficult to zero down to one restaurant while ordering food online, especially during group ordering. This occurs when a customer is in the mood of ordering multiple cuisines (e.g. pizza with a side of kebabs) and is 5X more stressful when he/she is ordering for family, office, and friends. In such instances, the orders are placed and received separately, with multiple delivery fees, sometimes dessert arriving before the main course or having someone’s food delivered much before others. On the flip side, if all the food comes together without paying separate delivery fees, it’s possible only because some or most in the group agreed to “compromise” on which restaurant they wanted to order from just to avoid the hassle of multiple orders in a group.

The campaign highlights this key proposition of ‘food from multiple trusted restaurants delivered together in one single order. With a 360 approach with TV, Digital, OOH media extensions, the campaign aims to create a whole new category of a “foodcourt on an app” by becoming the preferred choice for no-compromise orders.

Speaking about the first EatSure campaign, Sagar Kochhar, Co-founder-Rebel Foods said, “EatSure was launched as a new category creator - a FoodCourt on an App. With EatSure and the power of the Rebel Operating System, we intend to solve consumer problems that had not been addressed all these years, when it comes to online food delivery. One such big pain area for consumers is the mission of ‘Eating together in a group’. Right from compromising on one's cravings for someone else’s taste buds, paying multiple delivery fees, and getting wrongly timed deliveries (biryani reaches before soup), the entire experience is broken. With our launch campaign, we intend to highlight how seamlessly consumers can order for a burger from Wendy’s, a pizza from Oven Story, a wrap from Faasos, coffee from SLAY, biryani from Behrouz & many more varied cuisines from the most trusted restaurants, delivered together in one single order with no delivery fees, thereby making EatSure as the preferred choice for group orders.”

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Typically ordering food in a group is a task because everyone wants to eat something different. EatSure now makes it possible to place orders from multiple restaurants in a single order. Our campaign captures these fun food moments. The films are set in relatable situations like an office group going through various options to place their lunch orders and how EatSure can make ordering fun and easy.”

