In its latest TVC with Ranveer Singh, Kajaria Ply celebrates the strength of India

How to communicate the benefits of a ply in a compelling and engaging manner was the starting point for the creation of the first ever TVC for Kajaria Ply.

“In a low-involvement category, the challenge was to break the clutter and be seen as a premium ply brand. With strength being the core benefit, what better way to evoke it than with the strength of the nation and those who keep the nation safe? Add to this the prowess of Ranveer Singh as an actor, and the launch film creates a narrative that is sure to make Kajaria Ply the leader in the category. The campaign with the line ‘India Jaisa Strong’ adds to positive sentiments that have been building as the country gets ready to celebrate its 75th year of Independence,” the company said.

“The campaign is built on a compelling idea, which celebrates the intrinsic strength of India and how the brand reflects what makes the country strong. Kajaria Ply is a brand which offers a diverse range of products that is as robust and resilient as our country. The insightful storyline shows how all of us, in our own ways, are making our country strong,” it added.

Joint Managing Director, Chetan Kajaria said, “With this TVC, we're delighted to take our brand to the next level, and we aim to reach even higher heights in the near future. We strongly believe that this campaign will help create a positive response towards Kajaria Ply.”

The new commercial will unfold with a 360-degree outreach and engagement plan across media vehicles, maintaining the underlying chords of patriotism. The brand intends to have a strong presence in internet, retail, TV, and other media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)