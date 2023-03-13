IKEA India’s new campaign showcases its storage solutions

IKEA India has launched a new integrated campaign across television, OOH, and digital channels focussing on one of the leading concerns Indian homes face- organization and storage solutions. Under this campaign, IKEA has released two TVCs that aim to help consumers to solve their clutter issues and be organised. The commercials showcase IKEA's two iconic products KALLAX and TROFAST which are designed to help families organize their home in a better and affordable way and live more comfortably.

The TV commercials highlight the advantages of using IKEA storage and organisation solutions to declutter and organise spaces, making life at home easier and stress free while creating a spacious living environment for the entire family.

In the first commercial showcases a couple who are amusingly organising a large shelf with books, storing various other small items and later guiding their children the precise location of the objects by stating the shelf number while relaxing on the sofa. The second commercial, showcases the adorable bonding between two brothers who challenge each other in finding their personal belongings as fast as they can.

“Our recently released Life at Home report findings helped us realize that amongst the major problems that families in India face are clutter issues and space management. Considering this, we are focusing on helping people tackle these issues and have organized, clutter-free homes with our products. We all want to live in a home that feels organized and clutter free and we are here to build a deep, emotional connect between our customers and their homes. Through this campaign, we want to highlight our innovative and affordable storage and organization solutions, to help families take charge of their spaces and create homes that are both functional and affordable,” says Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India.

These TVCs are part of the company's ongoing commitment to help consumers live better lives at home. It is a 360-degree campaign which will be live on various platforms like TV, major OTT platforms, OOH (outdoor) and digital (YT, FB, IG).

