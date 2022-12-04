Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion promises to be a trustworthy moisturizer

The Himalaya Wellness Company has unveiled a new TVC #DrySkinFeelsBetterWithHimalayaCocoaButter.

The TVC positions Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion as a trustworthy moisturizer, highlighting the naturally derived ingredients that help repair and nourish the skin, replenishing the lost moisture.

Conceptualized by FCB Ulka, in the TV commercial, we see a young girl troubled with the problem of dry skin as her friend is dressed up for them to go for an outing together. After trying various home remedies, we see her friend recommending her Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion and it is highlighted that it is the perfect remedy for the natural problem of dry skin without an unpleasant odor and stickiness. Later, the girl is seen using the lotion and it is highlighted how the products’ natural ingredients of pure cocoa butter, wheat germ oil, and plant-based glycerin are a must for your skincare routine to eliminate dryness. Moreover, it is fragrant, non-sticky and a convenient solution for winter dryness.

Sunil Goswami, General Manager, Marketing of Himalaya Wellness Company, says, “Dry skin is a persistent problem among consumers, which tends to get worse during winters. It becomes very important for everyone to hydrate their skin and take care of their skincare routines with nourishing components during this time. Himalaya Wellness Company is happy to address the issue of dryness bringing in natural ingredients in the Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion. Moreover, as the support of natural ingredients is gaining momentum, we believe our audiences will resonate with our idea.”

