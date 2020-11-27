CRIC

HC asks TV channels to stop airing ads involving ‘obscenity’

The Madras high court has also sought a response for censoring content aired on satellite channels

Updated: Nov 27, 2020 2:06 PM
TV

The Madras high court has restrained TV channels from showing ads and programmes that have found to carry “vulgar content”, media reports have said.

The court said some condom ads that were being telecast after 10pm carried “shocking pornographic content”.

The judges said the ads claiming to be for aphrodisiacs involved nudity that violated Cable TV rules and could affect the minds of youngsters and children.

The HC has also sought a response for censoring content aired on satellite channels.

