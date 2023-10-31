Having stabilised, we are now entering the growth phase: Harsha Razdan
Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, spoke to e4m on a range of issues, including how the company has been looking at data, tech and commerce as the way forward
Amidst a string of senior-level exits over two years, Dentsu appointed Harsha Razdan as CEO - South Asia this May. Taking over at a time of crisis, he faced the challenge of getting the company back on track.
In an interview with e4m, Razdan shared that the company has achieved its first priority of stabilisation in six months and is now ready to embark on the next path of growth. He also spoke about the company's new and future strategies.
Excerpts:
You joined Dentsu in May 2023 when the agency was going through a rough time. What were the initial challenges when you took over as Dentsu South Asia CEO?
The first challenge was achieving stability. Since the agency was going through a challenging time, we had several leaders from APAC who were managing the India business but they needed a local person. I wanted to assure people that I was here and that they would be heard, and that took up the majority of my time for the first four months.
I was surprised by the kind of talent we have. I was always intrigued by the ‘One Dentsu’ vision. The Dentsu world, I knew before entering, was all about creativity, tremendous talent, many acquisitions, and a lot of action in India, but then there was a period of lull. Many of those who left did so for a valid reason because we are 23 companies condensed into three service categories. However, people have now joined back and they are slowly beginning to buy into the story. We are reasonably happy where we are because I have begun to understand people and they're starting to trust me.
It's been six months since you joined Dentsu. What has changed?
The first aim was stability. The second is providing direction to our internal employees, and especially to our clientele. We are clearly developing the future for our clients. We are a marketing, technology, and consulting firm. At the core of this is our creative set-up. We, therefore, aim to democratise creativity and innovation via everything we do in marketing and technology. The first task was to make sure that for FY24, we power the core, which means a creative side, given our capabilities in media and creativity. Powering the core today, which we are proud of, is as important as building the new.
What was your priority when you joined Dentsu in May and how has it changed now?
Keeping employees stable and reassuring clients that we will be around for the long run with a renewed avatar were the top priorities. We used an acquisition strategy starting in 2014 to develop talent, and in 2019-2020 we underwent consolidation, splitting up our 23 companies into three business groups. It is a natural approach. We are here to develop a new core in marketing and tech. That is the story that lies ahead for us and our clients. We will make significant progress in the domains where we are least strong, namely data and commerce, as these sectors have a significant impact on marketing. Now we are transitioning into the phase of getting into growth.
What made you interested in a job that was so challenging at the time of taking over?
I have always been a people person and I believe that as a person, I can only do so much. The more I empower people, the more they can do better. Dentsu is a totally people-oriented company. I knew there were challenges but Dentsu, as a Japanese company, believes in having long-term careers. I have the philosophy that if I do the right thing for my 3,500 people in India, they will have better careers in a company that gives me the most happiness.
How has business been this year at Dentsu? Also, the agency lost two big clients this year. How are you making up for the loss and filling the gaps?
The first half was difficult for Dentsu because we lost a few clients but that was only media. We have also retained some clients. In the case of Maruti Suzuki, we have lost only the media account, the creative mandate is still with us. We have won clients like Berger Paints, Carlsberg, Xpresso, Torque Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Capital and there are more coming in. I would say I want to only talk about my current business, which is creative and media powering it. Yes, I will strengthen it faster but I would like to look at the new for us, which is all about data, tech and commerce.
We are not facing the challenge of retaining clients. The challenge we are dealing with is something every other agency is facing - big clients reducing spend and tightening purses for the second half of the year.
In the past two years, we have seen many people exiting the agency. What is the current scenario at Dentsu? How do you attract and retain talent?
Two reasons – First, everyone is typecast into a particular role. The ability to grow has been limited, at least in our company. I can't comment on others and maybe that's the way growth existed in individual areas for so many years. We have to find ways of cross-skilling people. At Dentsu, we will cross-skill rapidly. We have 3,500 people in India and 8,000 in the Dentsu global service setup. So, if someone wants to work for a different business within the company they are allowed to do that.
Secondly, we have the next generation council, which is a group of 30-odd leaders under 30 to 33 tenure in the company. They were divided into ten teams and they worked with our leadership team on projects - for instance, culture, sustainability and projects on startups. We have also built the Dentsu Lab, an amalgamation of creative thinking, design thinking and new-age media, to workshop with our clients. Also, get the basic things right, like building a nice cafeteria, designed by our next generation people.
The industry is going through a difficult phase with ad spending being cut. How do you think will the industry tackle this?
We need to balance our revenue and the profits that we make because we are finally running a business.
It's not easy and I am sure the market will open up sometime next year and will be better. Globally, we set ourselves to be 50% in the customer domain by 2030, but I think we'll do it in the next two-three years. We can do it much faster and that's where there is new talent, and maybe new acquisitions will come into play.
How do you see AI playing an important role in the industry? How will it help clients?
It's changing a lot of things, and we are not adopting it well enough to be honest. I keep telling people don't fear it, and adopt it. If you don't opt for it, the client is anyway going to go ahead and use it. So, adopt and learn how to use it in the best way. Globally, we're taking a very aggressive stance on it, and are open to partnering with AI tools. We are going aggressive on leveraging AI for two reasons - clients and internal efficiency.
What is going to be the focus area for the next year?
Three things - one is the client. Pivot around the client and not around your own solutions. We were not honest in the past. We were so interested in selling our own service that we forgot what the client brief was. For the top clients, we will pivot into a single point of contact. Let the one person understand what the client needs rather than be desperate to offer your own services.
Two, I would say is collaboration. We have combined our P&L into one and we don't have a strong connection to a vertical P&L globally.
Thirdly, I would add that as we move forward, reinforce the new, and aim to create a lively culture, this is the most important thing for us. I always tell people that catapulting is the key. We are in a good situation, so don't be afraid to fail; it's alright to fail quickly. If you don't learn from your mistakes, someone else will catch up to you and run faster than you. People will stick around if they know what the career vision is all about.
Saurabh Shukla is moon personified in Catch Spices' ad for Karwa Chauth
The ad has been conceptualised by Dentsu Creative North
By Sonam Saini | Oct 30, 2023 1:09 PM
The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate, launched a new digital film for Catch, to further strengthen its brand positioning with the message, "Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota." Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative and directed and produced by the Titus Upputuru Company, the film is centred around Catch Salt & Spices. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
The all-new digital film brings to life the essence of DS Group's commitment to quality and excellence in the culinary world. In this touching digital film, the personified Moon begins with reflective thoughts on its role in the lives of couples, especially during the post-marriage Karwachauth festival. The film delves into the theme of waning romance over the years, skilfully contrasting the pre-marital days of couples, with the moon serving as a silent witness, against the backdrop of a married couple. The wife eagerly anticipates the Moon's appearance, gazing out the kitchen window. The Moon's attention shifts to another household, where a husband and wife rush to prepare for Karwachauth, but a noticeable change has occurred in their relationship. The man who equated his wife with the Moon at some time; now appears emotionally distant. The Moon, however, detects an enticing aroma in the air, leading it to explore the source within the house. Here, it discovers the couple passionately cooking, infusing romance into their culinary endeavors with ‘Catch Salt & Spices’. After the Karwachauth rituals, the Moon watches as the couple share a tender moment at the dining table. The husband draws a heartwarming parallel between his wife's beauty and the moon. Filled with joy, the Moon breaks into a dance. The film closes with the Moon sneaking into the kitchen, savoring the delectable meal prepared with Catch Salt & Spices. This digital film beautifully encapsulates the essence of Catch's message, "Kyunki khana sirf khana nahi, Pyaar ko barkarar rakhne ka zariya bhi hota hai; Catch Masale har khane ki jaan… Happy Karwachauth”.
Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceo Pvt Ltd., emphasized the importance of spices in Indian cuisine, saying, "We are delighted to introduce our new digital film, not only reaffirming our brand's fundamental message, 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota,' but also emphasizing the importance of preparing delicious meals to celebrate festivals as significant as Karwachauth. We believe this digital film will strike a chord with our customers during this festival and reinforce the Catch brand as a trusted culinary companion."
Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative North commented, “The occasion of Karwa Chauth is one of the most leveraged occasions for many brands. And we wanted to ride the wave too but in a cute and memorable way. And what better way to get the moon itself to become the film’s protagonist? It’s an idea that’s definitely going to stand out in the clutter, just like the moon which shines and stands apart in the sky.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Olay wants more women in STEM, Zepto promises 'Bumrah Speed'
Ads that caught our attention between October 1 and 15
By Sonam Saini | Oct 28, 2023 8:37 AM
It's a time when two formidable seasons -- the Cricket World Cup and the festive season -- collide. At a time like this, one can expect brands to crank out some amazing ads to grab eyeballs and to cash in on the positive sentiments prevailing during the times of festivities. We weren't disappointed. The fortnight between October 1 and 15 saw some creative spots that captured not only the festive fervour but also the cricket fever. Here's e4m's pick of some of the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been listed alphabetically.
Bingo!
The passing years have taught us that when the brand is Bingo! the ad is bound to be kooky. Announcing the arrival of the brand's new variant, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist, the brand released an ad campaign that literally twists things up. In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, snackers find themselves contorting their bodies while eating Bingo to do justice to the "twist" proposition. While a bit over-the-top, the ad is creative and memorable. It's a win in our books!
Goibibo
Bolly fan or not, you know when Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her "Poo" character from K3G, it's going to be iconic. Travel platform Goibibo earlier roped in the actor as its brand ambassador and announced that she would be taking over its social media accounts. Later, the company teamed up with Kareena for a new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo. The ad shows Kareena flanked by two sidekicks rating hotel rooms a la Poo from K3G.
Olay
Olay chose the festive times to send out an important message. The skincare brand launched the #STEMTheGap campaign to shed light on the glaring absence of women in the field of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). The brand has released a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, highlighting India's heroines of STEM. The film pays homage to Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. The film makes a case for having more women in STEM and emphasises the need for female mentors. The ad has been conceptualised by Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia.
Thums Up
Looks like SRK season is here to stay after the brilliant performance of Pathan and Jawan at the box office. Thums Up and Ogilvy decided to double the fun by doubling SRK. The star squares off against his own doppelganger for the beverage brand's latest Cricket World Cup campaign. The menacing face-off highlights the viewers' own tussle of opinions about Team India winning the World Cup.
Zepto
The promise of "Bumrah Speed" is enough for any delivery brand to win us over. Zepto cashes in on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's 153.36 kph record for its latest campaign. Conceptualised by by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad shows Bumrah outpacing even a fighter jet in speed. "Even the fastest speed is not fast enough for Bumrah," concludes the ad.
Weikfield’s new campaign has company CEO taking lie detector test
The campaign is for Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta
By Sonam Saini | Oct 30, 2023 7:30 AM
Weikfield Foods Pvt Limited, a maker of products like Custard Powder, Corn Flour, Baking Powder and Pasta, has announced the introduction of Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta.
For the product, the company has launched a campaign featuring their CEO DS Sachdeva undergoing a lie detector test. This move is to affirm Weikfield Fortified Pasta's bold nutritional claims, emphasizing its rich content of protein, fiber, iron, and absence of refined flour (Maida).
Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Sachdeva said, “Weikfield has always strived to assist mothers in striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. In India, pasta often gets wrongly labelled as junk food. Most don't realize that most pastas like Weikfield Pasta, inherently made from wheat and often served with vegetables and white pasta sauce (laden with cheese and milk), is a nutritional powerhouse. It essentially combines the goodness of Roti, Sabji, and Doodh. As industry pioneer, we're determined to rectify this misconception through a differentiated product as well as with a differentiated communication. Through our iron-fortified pasta range we wanted to offer Indian consumers the taste of authentic Italian pasta along with the power of micronutrients.
We have thus gone the extra mile to ensure that we too don’t compromise on the qualitative aspect of our product simply to match the pricing of other products available in the market. This launch is not just an addition to our product line; it's a transformation in how pasta is perceived - as wholesome meal choice for children.”
Diving deeper into the inspiration behind their campaign, Mr. Sachdeva shared, "Typically, consumers are sceptical of marketing claims. What better way to shatter that scepticism? When my marketing team came up with the idea of me taking a lie detector test on camera, I didn’t hesitate.”
Further reiterating his words, noted paediatric, Indu Khosla, “Iron is the mineral that babies and children need for good health and development. Iron deficiency can affect how older children do in school. Low levels of iron can make it hard for children to concentrate and cause them to feel tired and weak. And as Weikfield pasta contains iron content equivalent to having two bowls of spinach then it can surely be a great option.”
The product will be available in3 shapes: Penne, Elbow, Fusilli and will be widely available in top retail and stores and also on most ecommerce platforms across major metros in India.
Swapan Seth's new book 'COOL' is out
The book is a reflection of the author's 'eclectic taste across categories'
By Sonam Saini | Oct 27, 2023 2:57 PM
Advertising professional and art collector Swapan Seth has announced the launch of his new book COOL. The book is described as "a ready reckoner to the hip and the happening, of the known and the very unknown."
View this post on Instagram
The book is a reflection of the author's "eclectic taste across categories: from boltholes to exotic hideaways."
COOL has been published by Simon & Schuster India and is available on Amazon.
Seth is an ad veteran with a long and illustrious career in the industry. He became the youngest-ever Creative Director at Clarion at age 24. He was VP at 26 at Trikaya Grey. Two years later, he started his agency Equus.
He writes for publications such as The Economic Times, Hindustan Times and India Today. This is his second book and he has previously published THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY.
WPP India LFL revenue up 7% in Q3 2023
CEO Mark Read has expressed his excitement for 'the world's largest creative agency', VML, formed after merging WPP giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R
By Sonam Saini | Oct 27, 2023 8:10 AM
WPP India’s Like for Like (LFL) revenue growth accelerated to 7.3% in the quarter with a strong performance in media, driven by new business wins, said the advertising and communication giant in its Q3 FY2023 results. According to the report, the revenue on the Year to Date (YTD) 2023 basis grew by 2.8%.
The LFL comparisons are calculated as follows: the current year, constant currency actual results (which include acquisitions from the relevant date of completion) are compared with the prior year, constant currency actual results, adjusted to include the results of acquisitions and disposals for the commensurate period in the prior year. Both periods exclude results from Russia.
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, also expressed his excitement for "the world's largest creative agency, VML," formed from merging WPP's advertising giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," said the WPP CEO in the company's press release announcing its financial results.
Read said, “In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology.”
He further added that the company's top-line performance in Q3 was below their expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half. “We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half,” said Read.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion in net new businesses in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
'Aurobindo Mohanty, you left behind a legacy of a life well lived’
Guest Column: Indranil Gupta, Founder-Director & CEO of BrandNEW, remembers ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty who passed away on October 24
By Sonam Saini | Oct 26, 2023 7:30 PM
Aurobindo, your voice still echoes in my brain - vividly, distinctly. It had a very classic, emphatic tone to it, that no doubt came from deep seated belief in your every expression. And I remember you as a calm and cool gentleman. With a twinkle in your eyes.
We worked closely together at two of the most happening agencies in Calcutta: HTA and Clarion.
It was around 1985, I think, that you came on board at HTA Calcutta, initially on the prestigious ITC (Scissors/ Embassy) account, and then on the challenging Khaitan fans and Emami accounts. You made your position very strong on the last two businesses, thanks to your unflappable demeanour and your ability to deliver on commitments. I still recall spinning a pun about you based on the then famous advertising slogan: Auro ki baat Jo bhi Ho, mere baat hai Embassy!!
Later, after I took over the reigns at Clarion Calcutta in 1991, it was ordained that our paths would cross again, and we wooed you to come over to handle the ITC Gold Flake and other accounts. Those were heady days of success as together we conquered some impossible feats to contribute in making Clarion the Agency of the Year!
Amidst all the hard work, there were many moments of fun and camaraderie, with a highly spirited team that found every opportunity to celebrate (and how!). I particularly remember the crazy Holi party at your Ballygunge Phari house.
You stayed in touch intermittently through the last 30 years one way or another and we’d often try to make a physical meeting happen at Bhubaneswar prior to the Covid outbreak. Alas, that was not to be.
Sharmistha joins me in conveying our deepest condolences to Haripriya and Sagarika.
Relieved of all the recent pain and suffering, Aurobindo, you must be in a much better place. Know you left behind a legacy of a life well lived, family who care deeply, an admirable career, and friends who feel blessed for having known you.
Rest in peace, my friend!
