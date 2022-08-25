Havells launches digital campaign ‘#LetsEndDarkness Moments’

Havells India Limited has launched a new campaign celebrating inspiriting stories of people who have eliminated darkness from their lives despite obstacles and challenges.

As part of the campaign, the brand has started a video series #LetsEndDarkness (LED) Talks where these heroes enumerate how they overcame challenges and eradicated darkness.

The campaign showcases real-life inspiring stories of five influencers who overcame the dusk and triumphed in their lives.

The pioneer of women’s cricket in India, Smriti Mandhana, established herself in a sport that is primarily known to be male-dominated. Athlete Deepa Malik became the first Indian woman to compete in the Paralympic Games. Photographer Vicky Roy, a ragpicker at New Delhi railways station who ran away from home, studied photography and eliminated darkness from his life. Dr. Ruth John Paul, who took birth in a male body with a feminine spirit and transformed herself. She has worked her way up to become the first doctor at India's first transgender clinic. Pooja Dasgupta is a single parent who has overcome her unhappy marriage. She raised her child single-handedly and emerged stronger despite the unforeseen challenges.

The video series will run for 6 weeks on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and will be amplified on digital platforms.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Marketing Havells India Ltd. said, “The campaign thought of ‘LED Talks’ aims at taking the high ground and thought leadership in the category, which is above product and feature-based advertising. We are proud that the first campaign video amplified by Smriti Mandhana on her Instagram handle has already garnered more than 118,000 likes.

Prag Bhatnagar, President & SBU Head, Havells India Limited said, “With the new ‘LED Talks’ campaign, we want to spread positivity among people and hope that they resonate with it in a powerful yet humble way. The campaign establishes real-life victory testimonies that people have achieved despite obstacles and hardship owing to their valour. A core message of 'enlightenment within' has been used in the campaign with a strong emotional and socially responsible message. We are hopeful that people will be inspired by the new campaign and feel motivated to achieve their aspirations."

