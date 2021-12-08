Govt spent Rs 1698.98 crore on ads in print, electronic media in last 3 years: I&B Min

Anurag Thakur, I&B Minister, said that the primary objective of government advertising is to create awareness about its policies and schemes among the intended beneficiaries

The central government has spent Rs 1698.98 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media in the last three years, Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur has informed the Lok Sabha. "The amount committed for advertisements by the Government through print and electronic media during the period 2018-19 to 2020-21 is Rs. 1698.98 Crore," Thakur said while responding to a question in the lower house.



He further stated that the primary objective of government advertising is to create awareness about its policies and schemes among the intended beneficiaries including the population living in far-flung and remote areas, through Print, Electronic & Outdoor Media. Bureau of Outreach and Communications (BOC) releases advertisements through various media vehicles on the basis of criteria laid down in the policy guidelines for release of advertisements and empanelment of concerned media which are also available on BOC’s website, he stated.



The BOC undertakes awareness campaigns through different media vehicles, including print media, as per the requirements conveyed by the client Ministries/ Departments, the budget of campaigns as well as target audience.

BOC has undertaken various strategies to rationalize advertisement expenditure including integrated campaign, theme-based campaign, increased emphasis on low-cost advertisements on digital platforms, using less print space with focused content and embedding information using QR Code, better positioning of campaigns for target beneficiaries, etc.

