Godrej expert rich crème launches campaign with Anushka Sharma

Hair colour brand Godrej Expert Rich Crème launched its mini pack and has launched a TVC featuring their brand ambassador featuring actress Anushka Sharma to promote it.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the TVC starts with Anushka Sharma and her female friend conversing about how white hair is a ‘badi problem’ thereby discouraging the friend from posting on social media. This is when Anushka Sharma assures her friend that it is not a ‘badi problem’ but just '15 rupees wali problem. Anushka emphasizes that Godrej Expert Rich Crème’s new mini pack which is available for INR 15. The product comes with the following colour choices - Natural brown and natural black.

Speaking about the new TVC, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Office, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India) said, “With Godrej Expert Rich Crème, we are constantly innovating and making hair colour accessible for everyone at an affordable price point. The newly launched mini pack offers the same goodness of 10X aloe vera and ammonia-free colours. Our ongoing collaboration with Anushka Sharma will help us amplify awareness of the category as well as our product across urban and rural markets.”

Anushka Sharma, the brand ambassador of Godrej Expert Rich Crème, states,” Over the years, Godrej Expert Rich Crème has made hair colour accessible. It is India’s preferred hair colour brand and has become synonymous with care and innovation. With more and more Indians switching to hair colouring at home, this affordable INR.15 new mini-pack provides great value for money with grey coverage and rich colour to give you shiny, beautiful hair. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey with Godrej Expert Rich Crème in providing people an experience with a hair colour that abounds nourishment and trust”.

