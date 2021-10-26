Gas-O-Fast unveils second leg of its campaign with comedian celebrities

Gas-O-Fast, an ayurvedic antacid brand from the house of Mankind Pharma, has unveiled the second leg of its influencer campaign featuring television actors Yogesh Tripathi, Nirmal Soni and Punjabi singer and comedian Karamjit Anmol.

The pandemic and social distancing gave a boost to online food delivery services. A few years back, people preferred to dine out on different occasions to celebrate. However, the pandemic has forced people to avoid crowded places and people prefer ordering food to enjoy it with their family and friends.

Highlighting the same in the video, Gas-O-Fast has rolled out the second leg of the campaign with comedian celebrities to give a message for binge eating without worrying about gas, acidity and indigestion with Gas-O-Fast.

Through this campaign, Gas-O-Fast highlights the growing consumption of video content and the popularity of food videos on social media, which are one of the reasons for people to crave that food item and order online.

In the second leg of the campaign, the comedians have posted videos on their social media platforms describing how they rely on Gas-O-Fast to get relief from acidity, gas and indigestion. The humour is evoked in the video and has been promoted across all social media platforms of the brand.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing of Mankind Pharma said, “We are doing a three series campaign with these comedian celebrities and this is the second leg of the campaign which is focusing on online food ordering habits of individuals. We are rolling out this campaign in a phased-out manner to keep the brand recall during the festive season. People binge eat during the festive season which may cause Acidity and gas problems. Through this campaign, we aim to position Gas-O-Fast as “India ke Acidity ka Indian solution”, and a true companion to enjoy celebrations and occasions without any hesitation.” In the last few months, we have launched multiple campaigns to aware people of the benefits of Gas-O-Fast.

