G-Shock India launches campaign with Shubman Gill
The campaign ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ has been conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy India
Wieden+Kennedy India has unveiled 'Rise Above The Shocks', a campaign designed to encourage individuals to tackle adversities with determination and resilience.
Embodying G-SHOCK's ethos of constant evolution and Shubman Gill's relentless spirit, the campaign portrays the GA-2100 series as a symbol of survival in the face of challenges.
The campaign celebrates the collaboration of these two entities with 3 impactful films.
The campaign will go live across channels including social media, OOH and OTT amongst others.
Hideki Imai - Managing Director, Casio India said: “We mark a pivotal moment in the journey of G-SHOCK in India, inspired by the core values of Absolute Toughness and the spirit of ‘never giving up’. Our 'Rise Above the Shocks' campaign with Shubman Gill taps into the Indian ethos of perseverance and resilience, aligning seamlessly with G-SHOCK's reputation for toughness and durability. We couldn't be happier to spearhead this campaign with the reigning Youth Icon from the cricketing world, Shubman Gill, who embodies the same unyielding character emblematic of our timepieces. Collectively, our mission is to celebrate the DNA of resilience and grit amongst the GenZ and millennial audiences in India by being a talisman for their ability to persist through life’s trials and emerge stronger and brighter, just like the G-SHOCK brand.”
Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Batra - National Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy India said - "Shubman is called ‘The Prince of Indian Cricket’, for a reason. He has overcome challenges, won battles, and shattered perceptions to earn this title. In a similar vein, the
G-SHOCK has gained its reputation as one of the toughest watches for good reason. Its toughness is a result of rigorous testing and an exceptional ability to endure any shock. We thoroughly enjoyed working on this campaign. It's a celebration of Shubman's and G-Shock's shared ability to rise above any shock, presented in a visually captivating way, by the filmmaker Raylin Valles and his team at 10 Films.”
Shreekant Srinivasan - Head of Business, Wieden+Kennedy India said - “At Wieden + Kennedy we help brands discover the power of their voice, and that’s what we want to achieve with ‘Rise above the Shocks’. Working around the business challenge of making an iconic brand relevant to the Gen-Zs of India, this campaign aims to position the brand as more than just timepieces; but as fashion statements and symbols of individuality.”
No complaint received over Amitabh Bachchan Flipkart ad: ASCI
As per ASCI, the case has been referred to the Central Consumer Protection Authority
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 4, 2023 2:27 PM | 3 min read
Retail store owners selling smartphones have raised concerns over a recent Flipkart ad in which actor Amitabh Bachchan is promoting online deals on mobile phone purchases. In the ad, he is seen saying: ‘Dukaan pe nahi milne wala’.
The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has asked leading smartphone brands to “raise collective voice against such misleading ads”. They have been saying that such ads hurt small businesses.
The video has been made private by Flipkart. However, it is still out on social media.
? AIMRA India stands firm in condemning Shri @SrBachchan for his misleading ads against mobile retailers in India. Such misleading ads undermine the hard work and credibility of our industry. ??— ALL INDIA MOBILE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION (@AimraIndia) October 2, 2023
We at AIMRA India are deeply disappointed by the recent actions of Shri Amitabh… pic.twitter.com/4awI6MmemB
Shri @SrBachchan ji,— Sumit Agarwal ?? (@sumitagarwal_IN) September 30, 2023
STOP HURTING SMALL BUSINESSES!
You are the greatest showman of Bharat, which also means you have tremendous responsibility towards the nation and the citizens. In this advertisement for Flipkart you are demeaning the retailers of our nation by making… pic.twitter.com/wtHQkuw8M2
In a letter to Bachchan, the association has asked for the video to be taken down. e4m has a copy of this letter that is on AIMRA’s X account.
The actor has also received a letter from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), denouncing his endorsement. “We are highly disheartened to witness your recent advertisement by Flipkart…” the letter said.
Bachchan and Flipkart haven’t responded to these letters.
When asked about taking actions on the ad, ASCI said that no complaints have been registered on the ad so far. “The ASCI code makes it clear that any claims or comparisons made in advertisements must be truthful and should be capable of substantiation. Additionally, ASCI's guidelines for celebrities in advertising require celebrities to do due diligence to ensure that all claims and comparisons made in the advertisements they appear in should be capable of substantiation and not be deceptive,” the self-regulatory body said.
As for AIMRA, it has registered a complaint to CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority).
Confirming this, the ASCI spokesperson said, “The specific case has reportedly been referred to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The CCPA guidelines make it mandatory for advertisements not to make misleading statements in advertisements. In addition, the Consumer Protection Act also provides for fine or suspension of endorsers in case they have not done due diligence. After due investigation and ascertaining the necessary facts, the CCPA may take appropriate action as per its process.”
e4m has also reached out to CCPA and Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, DoCA, on the same. This copy will be updated as and when we get a response from them.
ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor further said: “Due diligence by celebrities is an important aspect that needs to be ingrained in the system. ASCI’s own data suggests a huge increase in misleading ads that feature celebrities. Very few celebrities do due diligence, and many of them just take an indemnity from the advertiser in case the ad gets into trouble. Such actions may protect the celebrity financially but do not count towards the fulfilment of their responsibility towards consumers.”
Several social media users also posted against the ad, asking Bachchan to take responsibility for his actions.
e4m has written to Flipkart but is yet to get a response.
Godrej Agrovet gets Jimmy Shergill to endorse cattle feed
The brand has launched a campaign about the importance of cattle health
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 12:53 PM | 1 min read
Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) has launched a campaign with actor Jimmy Shergill. The campaign aims to raise awareness around the importance of quality cattle feed.
Sandeep Singh, CEO, Animal Feed Business, GAVL, said, “Traditionally, Indian farmers have focused on enhancing milk production with less priority to cattle health. Recognizing this oversight, our campaign aims to shift the perspective by highlighting the significance of prioritizing cattle well-being and thinking of the long-term. The same will ensure the well-being and reproductive health of cattle, optimize milk yield, and enable farmers to sustain dairy farming.”
To run across television and social channels, the campaign strives to create a paradigm shift where the health and welfare of cattle become the centre.
Ranveer Singh and Flair celebrate the charm of writing
The campaign intends to remind people of the emotional power of handwritten words
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 12:11 PM | 2 min read
Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL) has introduced its latest brand campaign, 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' with actor Ranveer Singh.
"In a fast-paced digital age, where technology often takes centre stage, Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL) believes that there is a timeless charm to putting pen to paper. The brand has also dropped another TVC ‘Likh Ke Du Kya’ which highlights the unique feature of Flair Writometer, emphasizing its ability to write for a long duration showing Ranveer Singh in his signature high-spirited style as the brand Flair Writometer can write up to 10,000 meters," said the brand.
Through these ads, FWIL is on a mission to remind people of the emotional power of handwritten words. This campaign will evoke cherished memories associated with writing by hand, from love letters exchanged in school to postcards from family vacations, to transport you to another time, to bring back fond memories, and to connect with your inner storyteller. 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' is a celebration of the rich history of writing instruments and the personal narratives they hold," said Mr. Mohit Rathod – Director, Flair Writing Industries Limited.
For decades, FWIL’s brands have commanded credibility in the market due to their emphasis on innovation and design, which has further driven brand recognition and customer loyalty. The latest TVC campaign lays an emphasis on their commitment to delivering quality writing instruments that understand the needs of their customers.
Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh shared, “Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL)” is highlighting the celebration of nostalgia, which is a strong sentiment and inviting individuals of all generations to reconnect with the simple pleasure of using a pen. I am extremely happy to be associated with “Flair”, our homegrown writing instrument brand which has touched millions of hearts over the years with its wide range of offerings".
The TVC captures Ranveer Singh in his signature style, showcasing the innovation, design and quality of Flair pens in various settings, from the boardroom to the classroom, and from the office to the studio.
In redBus’ festive films, Allu Arjun is bridging gulf between people and their loved ones
The campaign, by Leo Burnett Orchard, has two films
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 5:50 PM | 4 min read
redBus, an online bus ticketing platform, has rolled out a marketing campaign, ahead of the much-awaited festive season. In order to communicate and engage with its wide customer base, the online bus ticketing major roped in actor Allu Arjun, who is also the enterprise’s brand ambassador, to deliver two staggering ad-films.
The campaign’s narrative connects with redBus’ broader messaging of ‘Apno ko, sapno ko kareeb laye’, which positions redBus as an enabler that bridges the gulf between people and their loved ones, as well as their professional aspirations, by making their travel a convenient, seamless affair. It further deliberates on two major aspects of the bus seat reservation process that makes a huge difference to travellers - the option of selecting the desired seats, as well as the discounts on offer. In keeping with the playful character of the ads, the two 30-second ad-films were released innovatively as a ‘leak’ on fan pages of the Icon Star on Instagram.
About the ad-films:
One of the two ad-films is set at a bus station in Indore and revolves around the protagonist, Allu Arjun, who plays a second generation entrepreneur, with a vision to make it big and believes in providing for his employees to garner their loyalty and perseverance. Though employee welfare is a priority for him and he offers his employee the comfort of a luxury AC bus for work related travel, he is smart enough to also net a good discount while booking the seat on redBus- a win for both. This film highlights the benefits associated with booking a seat on redBus, for the discounts on offer. The film also casts popular actor Bharat Bhatia alongside Allu Arjun.
The second ad-film is set at a bus station in Nashik and stars Allu Arjun in the lead, along with popular actor Girish Kulkarni in a supporting role. This film enunciates the pride and emotions associated with people and culture, as well as their dreams and aspirations and connects it with the option of seat selection on redBus. Allu Arjun plays the leader of a dhol tasha band. When a fellow traveler, played by Girish Kulkarni, complains about the dhol occupying space, Allu explains that their dhol is not “samaan” (luggage) but a symbol of “sammaan” (pride). The film also elaborates on the seat selection feature offered by redBus. Viewers also witness the route of the bus - ‘Nashik to Pune’, emphasizing the fact that redBus undertakes bookings on short routes.
Thus, the first film highlights the aspect of savings, while booking on redBus and the second one focuses on the convenience of choosing a seat while booking, tying both narratives to the larger narrative of ‘Apno ko sapno ko kareeb laye’.
The campaign is created by Leo Burnett Orchard.
Speaking on his role in redBus’ ad-films, Icon Star, Allu Arjun and the brand ambassador of redBus, stated, “The ad films for redBus truly resonate with me at a personal level as they encapsulate the essence of bringing dreams closer by establishing a link between people and their aspirations. As an actor, I always seek roles that inspire, and these concepts have given me the opportunity to express myself by living the characters and I’m proud to be a part of this journey with redBus. I look forward to my fans as well as customers of redBus, viewing the films and hope to connect with them at an emotional level.”
Pallavi Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, at redBus, stated, "These ad films represent a pivotal moment in redBus' journey, as we focus on regions with immense growth potential. Our objective was not only to create captivating narratives, but also to connect with viewers emotionally. The ad-films showcase redBus not just as a ticketing platform, but as an enabler of dreams, aspirations, and cherished moments. We have strategically aligned cultural nuances and aspirations with the objective of engaging with a growing cohort of audiences that take pride in what they do, while also being conscious of their spends. Allu Arjun has done a fantastic job of leading the narratives and I’m sure the ad-films will resonate well with bus travellers.”
The ad-films will be released across TV and digital media channels across states and regions, including, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi among others, and will be showcased in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.
Signatureglobal TVCs have Vidya Balan advocating ‘independent living’
The TVCs use humor and satire to drive the message that Signatureglobal offer a unique opportunity for people to enjoy their own space
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 4:15 PM | 2 min read
Saignatureglobal, a real estate developer, has announced the launch of two TV commercials i.e. “Bride” and “Maid”. The TVCs challenge societal norms while entertaining, epitomizing their commitment to redefine independent living.
The unifying thread throughout these TVCs reinforces the notion of 'independent living,' advocating for a lifestyle free from societal constraints and the need for comparisons with neighbours. Each TVC uses humor and satire to drive the message that Signatureglobal offer a unique opportunity for people to enjoy their own space, be it in academics, household help, personal choices, or even their living arrangements, all while emphasizing the importance of living life independently and responsibly.
In these captivating TVC series, Vidya Balan takes center stage as the brand ambassador of the company and protagonist, bringing her charismatic presence to the screen. She is joined by a stellar ensemble cast featuring talents such as Archana Puran Singh, Shweta Tripathi, Namit Das, Aryan Prajapati, Akashdeep Sabir, Shehnaaz Deshpande, Bunty Kapor, Bhavna Makhija, Abhilasha Poul and other exceptional performers. Together, they breathe life into Signatureglobal's distinctive vision for independent living.
Talking about the new campaign, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. said, Our TVC series boldly redefines independent living, challenging societal norms. Homes should be spaces free from comparisons and judgments. Our independent floors and exclusive apartments offer true freedom and independence. We aim to empower individuals and families to live life on their terms, liberated from societal expectations. At Signature Global, we offer more than just homes; we provide a judgment-free lifestyle."
These TVCs are conceptualized by Mr. Arnab Chatterjee (Tree Design) and Shivil Gupta, and came in existence under the skillful direction of Siddhant Tiwary and Saurabh Ghosh, ensuring a perfect blend of humour and heart.
These Ad films will be showcased on all major News Channels along with various social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook and Instagram etc. In the past, the brand has come up with innovative campaigns which have garnered great response from the public time & again.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund says 'SIP Se Sab Hoga'
The campaign has been conceptualized internally by Edelweiss team
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 1:22 PM | 2 min read
Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched 'SIP se sab hoga'. The two TVC films are designed to celebrate the wisdom of financial insight and highlight the transformative power of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in achieving short- and long-term investment goals.
The narrative of 'SIP se sab hoga' revolves around two unique family settings, each showcasing,
the potential of SIPs in a distinctive way. The campaign is conceptualized internally by Edelweiss MF’s marketing team. Edelweiss MF is using 360-degree communication to promote ‘SIP se sab hoga’ campaign, from Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor.
Speaking about the campaign, Niranjan Avasthi, SVP and Head- Products, Marketing and Digital at Edelweiss AMC said, our new TVC campaign film celebrates the wisdom that transcends generations and highlights the transformative power of SIPs. At Edelweiss Mutual Fund, we believe in empowering individuals to achieve their long- and short-term life goals, whether it's a road trip, owning a house, or pursuing higher education. SIPs provide the financial foundation to turn these dreams into reality. The films are testament to the idea that financial planning can be both educational and enjoyable.”
In the first story, a mother and her enthusiastic yet not-so-athletic son visit an astrologer. The astrologer predicts a triumphant sports career for the boy, leaving the mother perplexed. Enter Mr. Sharma, a wise family friend, who explains that with SIP, anything is possible, emphasizing the essence of self-discovery, determination, and the unpredictable nature of life.
The second story unfolds with a family excitedly preparing for a road trip to Manali. However, a comical mishap occurs when the young grandson, Rahul, accidentally damages the car's side mirror. Amidst the chaos and frustration, Mr. Sharma intervenes, sharing the power of SIPs with the family. As the film progresses, Dadi takes the driver's seat, and Rahul pushes the car forward, symbolizing unity and empowerment.
Amitabh Bachchan features in 12 ad films for Bikaji
The campaigns have been launched by 3BF
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 1:05 PM | 2 min read
3BF has launched a dozen films featuring Amitabh Bachchan for Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
In the third series its most loved and successful campaign ‘Amit ji loves Bikaji’, 3BF focuses on making Bikaji the most preferred snacking choice for today’s generation.
With this recent development, Deepak Agarwal, MD, Bikaji Foods International Ltd stated, “We have a long-standing relationship with 3BF, which has been our go-to agency from day one for Bikaji. Amit ji loves Bikaji has remained a very well-known tagline amongst the audiences. We are sure they will successfully promote our new product range that transcends not just food categories but also international boundaries. The ad films deal with a wide range of diverse products such as special bhujias, sweets, namkeens and frozen foods that can be served garma garam to our audiences. And just like every time, 3BF has delivered the ad films garma garam, leveraging Amit ji’s inimitable style and acting skills.”
Sagar Parikh, Managing Partner, 3 Brothers & Fils, “Amit ji has been the most perfect choice for Bikaji ever since the launch of the campaign with Amit ji loves Bikaji being our most cherished campaign. We are honoured to launch the third leg of our ‘Amit ji loves Bikaji’ series and are certain that it will garner loads of love for Bikaji, yet again. It’s always a matter of pride and pleasure to work for our favourite brand with our favourite superstar. Our sole aim was to present every product offering and range in an entertaining manner. I am sure the viewers will love all of them. And this third series will only add to the already built public affinity and equity for Bikaji at a global level.”
Continuing the tradition of Amit ji loves Bikaji, the series of TVCs showcases Amit ji eating and enjoying Bikaji snacks regardless of where he is or who he is with. On seeing Bikaji snacks, sweets and savouries, he gets excited just like a kid refusing to share his snack and sweets with anyone else.
