From Bajaj LED's bright spots to KFC's 'Khali of Burgers': Best ads of the fortnight

These ads with their creativity, use of ambassadors and brand messaging were a sight for sore eyes in a fortnight of ad wars

From copyright claims on ads to sleazy content making the industry uncomfortable, the past fortnight was quite eventful for the advertising industry. However, there still came ads that impressed the viewers and critics alike for their creativity, use of the ambassador, and brand messaging. Here’s exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads, released between August 27 and September 10.

Please note, it is not a ranking of the ads and the brands are arranged in alphabetical order.

Bajaj Electricals “Kaam Ka LED, Kamaal Ka LED, Bajaj LED”

Conceptualised by Bajaj Electricals and their creative agency McCann Worldgroup, the “Kaam Ka LED, Kamaal Ka LED…” campaign impresses with its quirky humour, and the way the ads very interestingly binds the resourcefulness of products in the narrative. The impressive direction and cinematography and stellar choice of actors make them even more engaging.

Boost “Secret Of My Energy”

Boost has been using the tagline and a uniform narrative of strength in young as well as aspiring athletes in its brand communication for years. But the campaign deserves a mention for its attempt to crush gender stereotypes and having a young aspiring female cricketer challenging former men’s cricket team captain MS Dhoni. The ad is created by Wunderman Thompson Delhi and produced by Mandeep Singh.

Future Generali “ROH Kamaya Kya”

The way Future Generali has used its brand ambassador in the wonderful rap-led campaign is commendable -- Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrating his health and forever young looks. The rap by Slow Cheetah is catchy and engaging and very creatively elaborates on the brand and its unique proposition of 80% savings on premium if the health insurance isn’t claimed. The digital campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab Company.

KFC “#BurgersKaKhali”

Another brand that has stood out in using its face right is KFC, which recently roped in the legendary former world heavyweight champion The Great Khali for its double down burger. The buzz around the final ad was created on Khali’s Instagram channels, wherein he was shown trying some unique and new hobbies, completely different from his character. In the final film, he was shown sewing and embroidering using his grandmother’s sewing machine, an impact that the new and unique burger had on him.

Rupeek “Sone Pe Loan, Right From Home”

Rupeek’s campaign starring The Family Man’s stars Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee is very nicely penned. The literal representation of how people seeking loans feel small is a beautiful touch. The brand proposition also clearly stands out.

